US reduces embassy staff in Ukraine, recommends Americans leave the country

The State Department pointed out that there are reports that Russia is planning significant military action in the region and warned of security conditions at the borders.

EFE/EPA/MARTIAL TREZZINI US Secretary of State Antony Blinken



You United States ordered this Sunday, the 23rd, that the families of the employees of their embassy in Ukraine leave the country and authorized the departure of non-essential personnel in the face of “the continuing threat of military action by the Russia“. THE State Department stated in a statement that it also advised all Americans in Ukraine to leave the country. “There are reports that Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine and security conditions, particularly on Ukraine’s borders, in Crimea and in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine are ‘unpredictable’ and could ‘deteriorate. ‘ without notice,” he warned. The statement further emphasizes that Americans should be aware that Russian military action anywhere in Ukraine could “have a serious impact on the US Embassy” and its ability to provide consular services. For that reason, he insisted that Americans who are in the country “must leave using commercial transportation or any other private option available.” The State Department has also asked all Americans to register on its website for crisis situations like the current one so that it can contact them if necessary.

*With information from EFE