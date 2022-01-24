Use of PFF2 mask is mandatory from this Monday; understand the rules – Metro

The decree to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Ceará, published on January 15th, brought the obligatoriness the use of N95, PFF2 or similar masks from this Monday (24). The equipment is considered by experts to be more suitable for protection against the Ômicron variant.

According to the state decree, this type of protection is mandatory for “workers who work in the health area, as well as employees of pharmacies, supermarkets and schools that maintain direct contact with the public”.

Doctor Rodrigo Astolfi explains that PFF2 or N95 filters virus particles better, making contamination more difficult.

“The spaces inside the mask are so tight that even virus particles are retained in the mask, it is the only one that has this property. The N95 serves to protect you, when you inhale the air, it works as a filter and bar virus particles”.

lack in the market

However, representatives of the categories for which use is mandatory report that personal protective equipment (PPE) is not easily found.

“We were not prepared for this, the market don’t have this product with so much availability”, claims the president of the Cearense Association of Supermarkets (Acesu), Nidovando Pinheiro.

The situation is confirmed by the president of the Pharmaceutical Products Retail Trade Union (Sincofarma), Fábio Timbó, who says he does not have enough N95 masks to comply with the decree.

Fábio Timbó president of Sincofarma “That’s because 99% of these masks are imported and with the increase of this third wave, as with the other waves, world demand has increased alarmingly”.

Combination of two masks

The researcher at the University of Vermont and member of the Covid-19BR Observatory, Vitor Mori, in an interview with the newspaper O Globo, explains that the Ômicron variant has a high transmission powerwhich justifies the use of better filtering masks.

According to him, the PFF2 mask – preferably with the head strap, is the safest for protection. Next, he lists the item with straps that fasten behind the ear, and the KN95, equivalent to PFF2, but without the same certificates.

However, if it is not possible to have these available, the recommendation is to use the combination of the surgical one with a cloth on top. The order must be that for the surgical filter and the cloth one to adjust it better.

“It is necessary to demystify PFF2. It is no longer difficult to find, just look beyond the pharmacy, such as construction material stores or PPE. And how can it be reused several times, it’s not that expensive”, he says.

free distribution

Currently, two projects are being processed in the Legislative Assembly of Ceará (AL-CE) – one of them has already been approved – which suggest that the Government of Ceará itself start distributing these protective equipment for the population.

Both matters are nomination projects, that is, a suggestion given by parliamentarians to the governor, who may or may not accept the proposals.