Vaccine: Ribeirão Preto Health opens appointment for children

Last week, Anvisa released Coronavac for use in children (Photo: Denny Cesare/Código19)

The Municipal Health Department opens, from 9:30 am this Monday, January 24, scheduling for the application of the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in children aged 9 to 11 years.

Scheduling will be done on the Ribeirão Preto City Hall website. Bedridden children can receive the vaccine at home by scheduling an appointment by calling 3977 7111.

For this age group, six thousand places will be made available and vaccination will take place on Tuesday, January 25, from 8:30 am, at 36 vaccination posts in health units in Ribeirão Preto.

On the day and time scheduled to receive the vaccine, you will need to have: CPF, official document with photo, proof of updated address of Ribeirão Preto, completed Vacivida form, appointment protocol number.

The child must attend the vaccination accompanied by a responsible adult or bring the free and informed consent form signed by one of their legal representatives (available on the website of the Municipality of Ribeirão Preto).