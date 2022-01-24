Victim of fake news, Erica is humiliated by Rebeca in Um Lugar ao Sol

Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) will be the victim of a fake news invented by Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) in Um Lugar ao Sol. Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão), then, will take her father’s pain and humiliate her stepmother in search of explanations in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

In this Tuesday’s chapter (25), Christian/Renato’s wife (Cauã Reymond) will be able to take the physical educator’s tablet, with the help of Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira), and create the fake profile on a dating site.

In the sequence, the little mother will plant the seed of discord in the sisters. She will tell Rebeca and Nicole (Ana Baird) that she found out about the page and fears that Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will find out about the alleged betrayal.

Concerned about the physical and mental health of the owner of Redentor, Cecília’s mother (Fernanda Marques) will confront her stepmother, who will deny the accusation and claim that she did not create the profile. The two will begin to argue, and Santiago will arrive on time and find out what’s going on.

Devastated, the millionaire will put an end to the marriage, and Erica will leave the mansion with Luan (Miguel Schmid). The separation will not last long, as the rich man will soon discover his daughter’s frame in the serial.

Erica will be surprised by Santiago

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

