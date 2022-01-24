Vila Velha State Park wins ‘Unimed Space’ | The net

Installation of structures will offer a restful environment in the middle of nature

Tourists who visit Vila Velha State Park from now on have the ‘Unimed Space’, structures located along the trail to offer an environment of rest in the middle of nature.

The purpose of the environment is to promote the well-being and leisure of visitors. “This is an important delivery within the scope of the partnership with Parque Vila Velha. The Unimed spaces provide a more comfortable experience for the visitor, offering an environment of rest and shelter from the sun or rain, making the tour even more pleasant”, says the marketing manager of Unimed Ponta Grossa, Sandri Anderson.

In addition to the two ‘Espaço Unimed’ structures installed along the trail, the cooperative provided educational boards along the way. The objective is to promote a change in healthy habits, such as outdoor exercise, daily use of sunscreen, hydration throughout the day and other measures that contribute to health.

The partnership between Parque Vila Velha and Unimed Ponta Grossa

Since October 2021, the ‘Arenitos Trail’ of Parque Vila Velha gained a special ‘surname’ and was renamed ‘Arenitos Trail Unimed Ponta Grossa’.

The partnership is part of the cooperative’s socio-environmental actions that seek to promote health, change habits and raise environmental awareness. According to the present director of Unimed, Eduardo Bacila, this is an unprecedented initiative in the Unimed System. “We are a health cooperative whose mission is to take care of people. And we understand that taking care of people is also being able, in some way, to take care of where they live. With this partnership, we reinforce the connection between our purpose and one of the principles of cooperativism, which is interest in the community”, he highlights.

With information: Press Office.