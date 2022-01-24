Warren Buffett is about to beat the return of the technology company fund that shone in the crisis

Like the tortoise in Aesop’s well-known fable, the billionaire Warren Buffett managed to slowly catch up and is close to beating the return of one of the funds that became a sensation at the beginning of the pandemic.

The hare in question is the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK). Cathie Wood’s stock-listed fund has taken a swipe at the competition with bets on fast-growing tech companies.

The greatest success, without a doubt, was the investment of Tesla. As billionaire Elon Musk’s car maker shares soared, the ARKK’s return topped 150% in 2020.

As is often the case, the rise has attracted investors to Ark Innovation, which reached a net worth of more than US$ 60 billion (R$ 330 billion) at the beginning of last year.

Warren Buffett: Slowly Goes Far

While Cathie Wood became a celebrity in the financial market, some analysts dared to question the legacy of Warren Buffett and his “value investing” — betting on shares quoted below their intrinsic value.

Even more so after shares in Berkshire Hathaway, the billionaire’s investment holding company, saw a gain of just 2% in 2020.

The “Oracle of Omaha” showed, however, that in terms of the stock market, it is slowly – or with a focus on the long term – that you go far.

While Berkshire shares have been consistently rising over the past year, the ARKK has not only run out of steam, but has gone down.

From the beginning of 2021 onwards, Cathie Wood’s fund has accumulated a drop of 43%, against a 34% gain by Warren Buffett’s holding, which has BDRs traded on the Brazilian stock exchange with the code BERK34.

As a result, the difference between Ark Innovation’s and Berkshire Hathaway’s returns since the beginning of 2020 has dropped to just eight percentage points, according to the Financial Times.

Value vs. Growth: Who Wins the Battle?

The collapse of technology stocks amid the prospect of rising interest rates in the United States has reignited the debate between two types of investment management.

The bet on growth companies, but still not making a profit, has become a fever among investors in the face of exponential returns in recent years.

The recent performance, however, led the market to rediscover the “value investing” represented by Warren Buffett.

When in doubt about which of the two strategies to adopt, the ideal is probably to adopt Buffett’s own philosophy. The veteran has been putting his feet in both canoes, albeit lightly, as shown by the billionaire’s investment in the shares of Brazilian Nubank.

Read too:

Does the bag still pulse?

While bitcoin and the stock exchanges abroad suffer, here in Brazil the Ibovespa surprises with a surge in the first days of 2022.

Why has the Brazilian stock market detached itself from the negative climate abroad and what to expect from now on? This was the theme of this week’s edition of the Bulls and Bears podcast, by Your money. Press play below and check it out:

*With information from the Financial Times