Watch Dogs Legion will no longer have updates

It’s official: support for Watch Dogs Legion has ended with the latest update (5.6), Ubisoft announced on the game’s blog. With this, the open world hacking game will no longer have any additional updates or new content releases.

The statement also appreciates all the support that the community has given the title in recent years, as it was thanks to this that “various quality improvements” were implemented. However, for those still venturing into multiplayer, Ubi has promised “new and recurring rewards” — mainly for getting the extras from past seasons:

You can look forward to rewards in Online Mode, containing new and recurring rewards. the current track rebels of Season 4, containing 80 ratings, will be available until January 22, 2022, followed by Season 5 stripes. After that, Seasons 3-5 will continue to circulate and return to the game, giving you the opportunity to acquire rewards you may have missed out on in the past.

Watch Dogs Legion was originally released in October 2020 and had a very different approach, based on managing several NPCs in a London taken by authoritarianism. The game is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Watch Dogs Legion “Growed by Leaps and Bounds”, Team Says

Finally, the development team also notes that Watch Dogs Legion’s growth has been “by leaps and bounds”, but they couldn’t “be more proud” of what they created:

The game has grown by leaps and bounds, with a ton of content to explore, a near-future city, and an action-packed Online Mode. We couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve created and we thank all of you who have joined us on this journey in London. We look forward to seeing more of your adventures in Legion!

