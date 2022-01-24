What are cookies why do websites ask this question?

Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil)





Important pieces for browsing the world wide web, cookies – cookies, in English – are part of the growing digital dictionary on the internet. With the arrival of the General Data Protection Law, consent to the use and storage of cookies on websites has become mandatory. These files hold important information about the user’s identity and can be used without consent. But, after all, what are they for?

The term cookie was born long before the internet. In computing, data packets, sent or received without any change in content, used to be called magic cookies. In 1994, programmer Lou Montulli – considered one of the fathers of modern browsers – published the first version of Netscape Navigator, a program used to view content from rudimentary pages in the early days of the Internet.

Netscape is considered a milestone in the history of computing. Among the many innovations, a feature that has stood the test of time and has become standard: HTTP cookies – which are the ones we use to this day.

HTTP cookies are files that identify the user when visiting a website. They serve to customize the browsing experience. It is normal, for example, that when visiting a news site you see links already accessed that are in different colors, or that a social network shows that you have already watched a certain video. Or even, that your username is already recorded in the login form of the page of some service with a shopping cart full of products chosen days ago.

The most common example of a cookie is when the user is logged into a service and goes through a page redirect. The procedure happens, for example, in online stores: when adding a product to the cart, the user sends a small packet of data to the server saying who he is, what the product is and how many units he wants. The exchange and interpretation of this information is done by cookies.

Banking, email, service, gaming and news websites also use cookies to “remember” who is browsing.

Although essential, cookies can be used for malicious purposes. Because of their function, they cannot be used to insert viruses into users’ machines, but they can be exploited in conjunction with other malicious devices to extract valuable data.

Sites that improperly capture cookies may use sensitive information to profile targeted marketing without the device owner’s knowledge and consent. It is also possible to “capture” geolocation information, IPs (unique digital addresses), emails, social media accounts and even active sessions on banking platforms, for example.

Primary and third

There are several different types of cookies. The most common HTTP cookies are divided into two subcategories: first-party and third-party cookies.

First-party cookies: are created directly by the website being accessed. They are generally safe, but can be accessed and captured by malicious websites;

Third-party cookies: are more susceptible to problems, as they usually belong to pages with a different domain than the one being visited. Visiting a website with multiple advertisements, for example, can generate numerous cookies, even if the user does not click on any of them.

What malicious websites look for is information about the user’s profile. Putting together these small fragments, such as browsing habits, email address domain and auto-complete information, it is possible to try, for example, to steal an account on social networks.

The victim can then be redirected to traps that execute more complex code, which install adware, trojans and other types of malware on the machine or cell phone.

allow or remove

Cookies are not mandatory, although they make navigation much easier and allow the use of certain browser functions. Still, they are optional parts of users’ internet experience, and it is possible to limit the use of this tool.

Allowing cookies allows websites to receive and process important information for a better user experience.

Removing cookies is easy, but it makes browsing more difficult. Without them, every visit to a particular page will be like the first time. No information will be saved. The way to disable cookies varies for each device and each browser. The option is usually in Settings > Privacy (the option may also be listed under “Tools”, “Internet Options” or “Advanced”).

To remove already compromised cookies and malicious files downloaded or executed without permission, it is necessary to use antivirus.

You can also enjoy anonymous browsing using virtual private networks (VPNs). The service makes servers unable to identify the user’s direct origin, which is camouflaged by a tunnel of servers located in different geographic regions.

Source: Agência Brasil