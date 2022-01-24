What are Putin’s intentions in Ukraine? – Ground Forces

“This is a big crisis; it is certainly the biggest crisis since the end of the Cold War.”

Former NATO ambassador Ivo Daalder is talking about the buildup of 100,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, a former republic of the former Soviet Union, teetering between Russia and Europe.

“For the first time in a long, long time, you see massive amounts of military equipment in the middle of Europe ready to invade another country,” Daalder said.

It’s happening in full view of satellites and social media, punctuated by Russian videos of live-fire drills.

Retired Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, former commander of the US Army in Europe, said: “The thing about the armed forces of the Russian Federation that has always impressed me is how they are able to go very far, very fast.”

The national security correspondent of the CBS News, David Martin, asked, “When you look at this force, what is it capable of doing?”

“The Russian way of warfare has always included a lot of artillery, a lot of long-range rockets,” Hodges said. “And so I think if there’s a new offensive, we’re going to see a massive amount of serious lethal artillery and rocket fire.”

“Ukraine is a big country; Does Russia have forces in place that can invade all of Ukraine?” asked Martin.

“I don’t think they could successfully cross all of Ukraine,” Hodges replied. “But I don’t think they really want, or need, to accomplish what would be their goal.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aim is to prevent Ukraine – the continent’s second-largest country – from having common cause with Europe’s democracies. “What motivates Putin,” Daalder said, “is a concern about Ukraine’s independence, a concern that a thriving, functioning democracy in Ukraine poses a direct threat to his government, because it will give people in Russia the idea that, too, could enjoy what Ukraine likes and rise up against its autocratic rule.”

Ukrainians rebelled in 2014 and chased the country’s pro-Russian leader into exile. Putin reacted with his first invasion of Ukraine – sending special operations commandos to seize the Crimean peninsula – by taking a province of Ukraine and making it a province of Russia.

Since then, Putin has stoked a nasty civil war in eastern Ukraine, backing pro-Russian fighters who want to tear apart another piece of the country. Hodges said: “There have been thousands of people killed there in the last seven years. But while [Putin] can manipulate what Ukraine is capable of, then he will achieve his strategic objective.”

Russia has already organized enough firepower to attack Ukraine with little to no warning, although conventional military wisdom says Putin will wait until February, when the ground is frozen and tanks have better traction. But Putin is scheduled to meet with President Xi Jinping in China on February 4 – the same day as the opening ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Hodges said: “Is President Putin really going to do something that will overshadow his friend’s big show in Beijing?”

Russian forces are already entering the Belarusian-friendly country, giving Putin’s troops another avenue of advance into Ukraine. Along with his Black Sea fleet, Putin could choose from several different angles of attack.

Hodges said: “We will not see 100,000 Russian troops crossing Ukraine at once. I don’t expect that. I think most of them would probably stay on the periphery in places to continue the threat, to continue the pressure.”

Martin asked: “If Putin only takes part of eastern Ukraine, what does he get?”

“He will have demonstrated that the West cannot stop him,” replied Hodges. “That would be number one, that he can come and go wherever he wants.”

“If Russia invades, how would it start?”

“A series of cyberattacks intended to neutralize decision-making authority so that the President and Chief of Staff cannot understand exactly what is happening. That will be the opening play,” Hodges said.

Cyber-attacks have already damaged dozens of Ukrainian government public websites, but that’s just harm compared to the damage that could be done to banking, transport and electrical systems.

Hodges said, “We’re not dealing with Boy Scouts here. These guys are absolutely relentless in using cyber to destroy every structure in a society. They absolutely don’t care what damage it does as long as it supports their efforts. And part of our problem is that we’re still surprised because we just can’t believe that in the year 2022 a European leader would actually do this sort of thing.”

SOURCE: CBS News

EDITOR’S NOTE: The think tank CSIS (Center for Strategic and International Studies) made an in-depth study on the possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia. To access, click here.