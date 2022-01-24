What happens to bitcoin? 4 reasons for the new cryptocurrency market crash

In a market that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the bitcoin (BTC) Finally got some breathing space. After the real dip that was the 17% drop in the last seven days, the main cryptocurrency of the market stabilized at the level of US$ 35 thousand.

As of Sunday morning, bitcoin is trading at $35,794, up a slight 0.08% in the last 24 hours. The other cryptocurrencies are also rehearsing a recovery, albeit timid. The crisis in this market, however, still seems far from over.

Bitcoin hasn’t been the same since hitting an all-time high of nearly $70,000 in early November. Since then, the cryptocurrency has lost almost half its value.

As bitcoin is a kind of beacon of this market, the other cryptocurrencies followed the fall, some with even greater intensity.

But, after all, what explains the bad moment of bitcoin? Below you will find four reasons, including the last one, that justifies the new “crash” of the crypto market that started in the early hours of Friday.

1 – Inflation, Fed and… bitcoin?

Bitcoin has been used as a hedge against rising global inflation, and we can say that the cryptocurrency has done the job well. Here in Brazil, for example, the digital currency was the only one to yield more than inflation last year.

The beginning of bitcoin’s debacle in mid-November coincided with the change in the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) discourse. The Central Bank of the United States finally recognized that inflation is not a temporary phenomenon and that it will have to act to contain the soaring prices.

Earlier this year, the Fed hardened its speech even further, prompting the market to raise interest rate forecasts in the world’s largest economy.

Currently, rates are zero in the United States, but as they rise, the attractiveness of non-interest-bearing assets, such as bitcoin, tends to decrease. Investors are then looking to sell the cryptocurrency to anticipate this scenario.

2 – Falling US stocks

The prospect of rising interest rates in the United States also affects US stock markets. The main New York indices have suffered consecutive drops at the beginning of the year, in the opposite direction to the rates of US government bonds.

As the so-called Treasuries are considered the safest assets on the market, high rates tend to attract resources from riskier investments, such as exchanges and, of course, bitcoin.

If in the beginning cryptocurrencies were assets with practically no correlation with the rest of the market, now that large investors also have bitcoin in their wallets this situation has changed.

In other words, the trend is for digital currencies to move along the same path as stock exchanges and economic indicators with increasing frequency.

3 – Russia wants to ban bitcoin

The situation was no longer smooth for bitcoin when Russia proposed on Thursday to ban cryptocurrency mining and transactions in the country.

For the Russian central bank, crypto-assets threaten the sovereignty and financial stability of the country, which is a major player in bitcoin mining.

A similar downward move took place last year when China banned cryptocurrency mining activity in the country.

4 – Settlement of bitcoin contracts

In search of resources to deal with losses on the stock exchanges, investors seek to sell assets with greater liquidity and risk. And you can already imagine who is the first chosen at these times.

In recent months, investors have not only held direct positions in bitcoin but also in cryptocurrency futures contracts, a way to position themselves on a possible rise in the asset in a cheaper — and leveraged way.

With the prospect of bitcoin falling amid the higher interest rate scenario, there was a mass liquidation of futures contracts on Friday morning.

Trading on the futures market started the cascading movement that brought the cryptocurrency quotes to the current level of $35,000.

Ray Nasser, CEO of mining company Arthur Mining, did a live on Instagram and commented on the main points that led to the fall of the BTC.

And now, bitcoin?

Despite the relative calm of the market this Sunday morning, it is still too early to say that bitcoin’s downward trajectory has come to an end.

It is worth remembering that the crypto market took a hit in 2018, when bitcoin suffered a drop of around 80%, and only reacted again the following year.

But what can influence quotes going forward? It is a fact that the trend of higher interest rates in the United States weighs against cryptocurrencies.

Now, those who see the technology behind digital currencies as an inevitable revolution and have an appetite for risk can take advantage of the fall to position themselves in this market at better price conditions.

Be that as it may, experts recommend that a small portion of your wallet, no more than 5% of the total, be allocated to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

