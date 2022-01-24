What if you had bought Nubank before the ‘roxinho’ was worth US$ 37.4 billion? Learn how to get ahead and invest in startups with the potential to turn R$1,000 into R$80,000; check out

You probably followed the ‘boom’ that was the Nubank IPO in 2021. Fintech, which is currently valued at $37.4 billion, was one of the most talked about topics in the financial world in the second half of last year, since the digital bank announced its listing on the American stock exchange.

THE Nubank went public in NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and debuted on the market worth US$ 41.5 billion, ahead of the Itaú Unibanco and becoming the most valuable bank From Latin America.

Months after the announcement, what happened? Those who invested in Nubank’s IPO saw the bank’s shares soar 35% on the first day of trading, trading at $12.17 on the New York Stock Exchange.

And the result was this:

But I can say that those who entered the IPO entered late. This is because those who invested in the “roxinho” at the beginning, long before the IPO, had the chance to multiply money by up to 83 times from 2016 until the IPO.

That means:

Who invested R$1,000 >> profited R$83,000;

Who invested R$5,000 >> profited R$415,000; and

Who invested R$15,000 >> R$1,245,000; Yes, that’s over 1 million.

Among the investors who believed in Nubank, we saw the mega-investor Warren Buffett, the main shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway, a consolidated investment company in the United States.

In June 2021, Nubank received a $500 million contribution from Berkshire. Since then, fintech has won the eyes of the world, and it didn’t stop there.

In the same month, the digital bank announced the arrival of the pop singer anita as the newest member of the board of directors. The artist, known for her success among young people in the musical universe, has become another big name in the Nubank team.

But you know what’s really interesting about this whole story? The astronomical event caused by Nubank is just a preview of what may be to come.

If you were impressed with the performance that David Vélez’s digital bank delivered on the stock exchange right at the beginning of its listing, you better be prepared for what you will discover.

It is true that, at the moment, we see a correction, as the Fed, the American central bank, signaled a more aggressive monetary policy and the increase in interest rates in the United States, but those who invested in the purple in the IPO did well in a first moment.

You don’t have to be a softbank to invest in a unicorn startup

At startups are innovative companies, still in the initial stage of their activities, but with great growth potential.

the calls unicorns are those that have developed so much, to the point of reaching a market value of more than US$ 1 billion, but still without being present on the stock exchange.

Nubank is a real example of this, the digital bank, before being listed on the stock exchange, was already among the most valuable unicorn startups in Latin America:

Nubank in the top 10 of the most valuable unicorns in Latin America, before being listed on the US stock exchange. Image/Reproduction: AAA Innovation Portal

And if you think that investing in these early stage companies is out of this world or that only large investors or organizations like SoftBank can access, you are completely wrong.

You can also be part of the team of pioneer investors in startups, and seek real profits with a complete training and never seen in the financial market.

With this training you will be able to seek extraordinary profits by investing in startups

It’s the following: few had access to information or sufficient capital to invest in Nubank, before the IPO. But now everything can be different, for the first time you can be one too ANGEL INVESTOR and have the chance to enrich yourself with the great entrepreneurs of Brazil.

THE CapTable, StartSe’s startup investment platform, in partnership with empiricus, the largest independent financial analysis house in Brazil, are offering complete training and unprecedented for you to be the next investor in startups with great growth potential.

From the 31st of January, you will have the opportunity to join in an immersion on the startup market with those who understand the subject. After all, both Empiricus and Startse have already shown that, when the topic is ‘investment’, both do not play around with service.

Understand how it works:

Via CapTable, StartSe’s platform, you have access to previously selected companies, with growth and appreciation potential already tested by their partners.

So, you have the possibility of obtaining a return by investing in convertible bonds in the companies’ equity. At CapTable, the minimum investment amounts are lower than in other startup investment modalities.

Therefore, it is not necessary to own a large amount to obtain a stake in these companies. In addition, you gain the possibility of dividing your available capital for investment between several companies, diversifying between different businesses.

Finally, you will follow the performance indicators of your business through a dashboard (dashboard, graphical interface), which facilitates the monitoring of your companies and the management of your holdings portfolio.

These companies have already gone through funding phases – capital injection to leverage good business

You must be wondering if this story is for real, or just another old wives tale. I understand that coming across an investment in this potential is a blow for you, but believe me, it’s real, today’s well-known companies have already gone through fundraising platforms.

See some:

Airbnb

The accommodation rental platform, which allows anyone to provide or book accommodation around the world, started in 2008, and no one imagined the popularity it would gain years later, but those who invested, profited:

Among Airbnb investors, Sequoia Capital in particular has seen massive returns. The venture capital firm invested around $600,000 in 2009, securing 58 million Airbnb shares at $0.01 per share. In addition to the initial deal, Sequoia also participated in 3 more rounds, investing US$260 million in total.

The value of its stake in the IPO price reached $4.8 billion.

Whatsapp

The multiplatform instant messaging application has also gone through its initial phase, where it needed fundraising. The $22 billion purchase of WhatsApp by Facebook (Meta), in 2014, was the largest private acquisition of a venture capital-backed company at the time.

This was also a big win for Sequoia Capital, the company’s sole venture capitalist, which saw its $60 million investment turn into $3 billion.

Investing in a startup is investing in the future

Investing in a good startup is investing in a future that only tends to be promising for you and your financial life.

You’ve already had great examples above that started out as startups, became unicorns, and today are among the most valuable companies in the world. And now you have the chance to participate in the next round with the potential to secure the future of your equity.

See how many people in the world had the opportunity to invest in Airbnb, Whatsapp, amazon, before they were worth billions of dollars? The answer is: not even half of what you should and could have invested.

But now, you can be part of the ANJO investor team and seek huge profits by investing in startups. With this training, you will be able to be a great investor and miner of companies with a lot of growth potential in the long term.

On January 31st, you will learn about the training with the potential to transform R$1,000 into R$80,000 and still earn R$500 of ‘investback’ to invest in the StartSe crowdfunding platform

You’ve come this far and you’ve already seen the potential of these companies and the return they can deliver on your long-term investments. Then it’s time to secure your spot on the course that can transform your finances (pre-register here).

On January 31st you will be able to be part of the group that will form the next ‘super investors’ in the market. You will have free access to the first class of the ‘Investing in Startups’ course taught by the CIO of Empiricus, Felipe Miranda, Fred Pompeu, from Boost Lab, and Pedro Englert, partner at StartSe.

In addition to learning a lot from these guys who are beasts in the market, in this course you will be taught by the most experienced professionals in the startup business, in addition to 6 unprecedented modules.

The minimum initial investment will be from R$ 1,000 and you can still win a BRL 500 investmentback bonus to invest in startups on the platform of CapTable.

And there’s more, in addition to learning from those who understand the subject, you’ll still have the chance to participate together with the team at CapTable, from a briefing of three Startups with great potential for appreciation, to, in the end, decide whether to invest in them or not.

It sounds cliché, but you only have to win.

But before participating in this course, you need to know that you will no longer be just a simple investor, you can be a visionary ‘mega investor’ who sees far and invests in the future.

This opportunity will be a differentiator in the financial market and you can be part of this story and benefit from it. Let’s be clear, you will have access to the name of the startups with the greatest potential for appreciation in the coming years.

This is not for everyone, so be prepared to differentiate yourself from many who still don’t believe in the future. Prepared to be one of the pioneers in the startup market.

After all, with this course you will have access to opportunities with the potential to transform:

BRL 1,000 >>> BRL 80,000

BRL 2,500 >>> BRL 200,000

BRL 12,500 >>> BRL 1 MILLION

So, if you want to have the chance to take profits similar to those mentioned above, position yourself beforehand and be quick. Click the button below and guarantee your pre-registration: