what to expect for stock exchanges and exchanges in Brazil this Monday By Investing.com

By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – Inflation and interest rates are set to be the hot topics in the market this week, with anticipation on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee (FOMC) decision and spending deflator data. personal consumption () in the US for December. In Brazil, this week will have the preview of consumer inflation () and that of January, in addition to general labor market data.

At 09:24, it fell back 0.43%, while it advanced 0.45%, at R$5.4940. In the US, 100 futures were down 0.62%, while the 100 and 0.28% and 0.34%, respectively.

Brazil recorded this Sunday 135,080 new cases of contamination by the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 24,044,255, the Ministry of Health reported. fatalities from the disease in the country to 623,097, the ministry said.

The return of the rainy season has brought some relief to hydroelectric plants, which last year had their production partially replaced by thermoelectric plants to avoid blackouts and rationing in the country. The capacity of reservoirs in the Northeast rose from 51% in January 2021 to 73% now. In the North, it went from 31% to 86%, while in the Southeast and Midwest it rose from 23% to 38% this year. It is estimated that by the end of summer, the capacity of the reservoirs in the center-south will reach 50%.

However, important plants, such as Belo Monte and Tucuruí in Pará and Sobradinho in Bahia, are not generating at their full capacity because they are not able to drain the energy, since the thermoelectric plants are still occupying the transmission lines.

The production of a plant is determined by the National Electric System Operator (ONS). According to information from Globo, maintaining the activation of thermoelectric plants would be “out of order of merit”, that is, these plants are being demanded even with cheaper alternatives available. Production via thermoelectric plants is usually more expensive than via hydroelectric plants, because of the price of fuel.

News of the day

Budget 2022 – President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday sanctioned the 2022 Budget with partial vetoes worth R$3.2 billion, according to Monday’s Official Gazette, with a total expenditure amount of R$4.7 trillion. According to a note released on Sunday night by the government, R$ 1.9 trillion refers to the refinancing of the public debt.

Focus – According to this week’s Focus Bulletin, the market forecast for inflation in 2022 went from 5.09% to 5.15%. The other indicators did not change, with GDP forecast at 0.29%, Selic at 11.75% and at R$5.60.

fuels – The Ministry of Economy wants to speed up the publication of an interim measure to try to increase competition in the logistics and fuel distribution sector. The objective would be to “de-verticalize” the fuel market, with the intention of reducing prices and allowing Petrobras’ (SA:) competitors to have access to Transpetro’s infrastructure.

Crisis in Ukraine – The US and UK have instructed the families of their diplomats living in Ukraine to leave the country, suggesting that both countries still see a heightened risk of Russian invasion in the near term. For Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset, the real problem for the US government is to once again face a military power that is comparable to its own in nuclear terms. Furthermore, a sign of weakness from the US could open space for a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, which would increase geopolitical pressures on the market.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – Meeting with Pedro Guimarães, President of Caixa; Meeting with Pedro Cesar Sousa, Deputy Chief for Legal Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Meeting with Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Minister of State Head of the General Secretariat of the Presidency; Launch of the National Program for the Provision of Voluntary Civil Service.

Paulo Guedes – Meeting with the special secretaries; Meeting with the executive secretary, Marcelo Guaranys; Meeting with the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago; Meeting with the Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness, Carlos Da Costa.

Campos Neto – Meeting with Fabio Coelho, President of Google (NASDAQ:) Brazil; Meeting with Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, Regional Vice President of the World Bank in Brazil; Meeting with Hari N. Hariharan, CEO of NWI Management LP.

corporate news

Americanas (SA:) – As of today, the shares of Lojas Americanas (SA:)(SA:) will no longer be traded on B3 (SA:) and will be merged into Americanas. Each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.188964 share of Americanas for each common or preferred share they hold.

Petrorio (SA:) – Petrorio will appeal the decision of the Rio de Janeiro Justice to suspend the progress of the declaration of commerciality of the Wahoo field, in the Campos Basin.

Goal (SA:) – Gol announced a financing of up to US$ 600 million with manager Castlelake to purchase 12 new Boeing (NYSE:) 737 Max aircraft that will be delivered starting in January 2022.

Engie (SA:) – Engie Brasil is expected to sell the Pampa Sul thermoelectric plant, a coal-fired thermoelectric plant, by June 2022, according to Valor Econômico. The decision is part of its goal to eliminate coal from its operations by 2030.

Modal Bank (SA:) – Banco Modal completed the acquisition of 100% of LiveOn’s social platform. The deal was announced in October and the value of the transaction was not disclosed.

CCR (SA:) – Through its subsidiary Concessionária do Aeroporto da Pampulha, CCR entered into a 30-year concession agreement with the State of Minas Gerais for public services for the exploration, expansion and maintenance of the airport.