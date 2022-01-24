WhatsApp will launch amazing tool for Android and iOS

Anyone who is going to migrate from an Android smartphone to iOS or vice versa will be happy to know that WhatsApp will launch a new tool. According to information obtained from the website WABETAInfousers will be able to migrate their conversations from the platform between the two systems, allowing greater ease when changing devices.

The novelty was confirmed through a source code found in WhatsApp version 22.2.74 beta for iOS. However, the migration process will only be possible through a private Wi-Fi network, something that does not happen with other apps like Google Drive and iCloud.

So far, only Samsung smartphones allow synchronization with Apple smartphones. For this, users need to use Samsung’s SmartSwitch app to transfer their data quickly and securely.

(Image / Reproduction: WABETAInfo)

Among other news to come, WhatsApp will also bring more security to those who use the platform in Desktop version. Soon, the messenger will include the familiar two-step verification already seen in the app for the desktop version. As a result, cybercriminals will have a harder time stealing confidential information.