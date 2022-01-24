When will more details about the Xbox purchase of Activision Blizzard be revealed?

After a few days, the Xbox purchase of Activision Blizzard continues to generate questions and comments. One of the hottest topics so far has been about Call of Duty’s supposed Xbox exclusivity, which would make perfect sense after said acquisition. As many of you know, a few days ago Sony asked Microsoft to respect the agreements and ensure that Activision games remain cross-platform, something that Microsoft itself has already guaranteed, at least until these agreements end.

Undoubtedly, we all want to know what will happen with Call of Duty and other great franchises like Spyro or Crash Bandicoot, just as we eagerly await the arrival of the entire Activision Blizzard games catalog on Xbox Game Pass, among other great things. . For this reason, now the programming director of the Microsoft Xbox Live gaming network has taken it upon himself to answer a question that everyone is asking about this great movement of those from Redmond.

Larry Hryb aka Major Nelson, took charge of talking about the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Xbox on their podcast , confirming that once everything is finalized, they will be able to express themselves about what the acquisition will change for the two giants American companies.

It will take a while to reveal so many details that people want to know, because as you know, from a monetary point of view, It’s the biggest purchase Microsoft has ever made […]. It’s a lot of money, and there is a lot of work to be done to achieve it. And that’s all we can say for now. As you can imagine, there are lawyers and regulators and there are a lot of, I don’t mean obstacles, but there’s a lot of work to be done before this is closed. I think that’s a good way to put it. Once that’s done and the deal done, I’m sure we’ll have a lot to talk about and have guests on the show. I can’t wait for everyone at Activision and Blizzard to join the Xbox team, because it’s going to be so much fun.

Now just wait for the Activision Blizzard purchase to take effect in the coming months to learn more details about this acquisition and everything it will bring to the brand in the future.