Which is the best at the moment?

Those who invest always want to hit the bullseye, that is, the best investment at the moment. But does it exist? Where to find that application that will bring great profits? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOL, economist César Esperandio says that there is no such thing as the best investment, but the one most suited to your moment in life.

Read his explanation and watch the excerpt from the January 13th program below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast every fortnight, on Thursdays, from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Selic Treasury for the emergency reserve

“What matters is how much you earn and manage to invest consistently every month,” says Esperandio.

For him, the first step is to set up his emergency reserve, with an equivalent amount to cover his average monthly expenses in a period that can vary from six months to a year.

For the emergency reserve, the most recommended is to invest in Selic Treasury. That’s because you can redeem at any time, the profitability is fair for this purpose and it is considered the safest investment in the country.

Other recommended options for the emergency reserve are CDBs (provided they have daily liquidity and a return of 100% of the CDI or more) and conservative fixed income funds with daily liquidity.

Profile and life goals

For the economist, with the emergency reserve set up, it is worth investing in other securities, according to your investor profile —whether conservative, moderate or bold— and your short, medium and long-term life goals, such as taking a trip or retire.

“But there is no such thing as the best investment. The ideal is always to diversify, respect your profile and protect your assets”, says he, who is also from the Econoweek channel.

Investing consistently leads to results

For him, investments serve to optimize the growth of his assets and protect them. “At the end of the day, what matters is how much you earn and manage to invest consistently every month. You will reach your goal much faster, and not because you chose the investment at the time that it will pay off absurdly”, he says.

The secret in investing, according to the economist, is having the financial intelligence to optimize your expenses and income and invest every month. “The tripod is to earn more, save your money and invest your money well”.

Chat with Specialist is fortnightly

The program Chat with Specialist is broadcast on Thursdays, fortnightly, from 3 pm to 4 pm, on the home page of UOL, at UOL Economia and UOL Investimentos, and is exclusive to subscribers. Review past programs here.

You can send questions to Papo by e-mail [email protected] —they can be answered in the program.

Want to invest better? Get tips in your email

Do you want to learn how to make money safely in short, medium and long term investments, even if you’ve never invested?

UOL’s investment page has a free newsletter that helps you in this objective. By subscribing, you receive every day, before the opening of the Stock Exchange, a market analysis made by analyst Felipe Bevilacqua, from Levante Ideias de Investimentos. With this newsletter, you will learn to invest and understand what is happening in the market.

In addition to the daily newsletter, you also receive a weekly analysis of investments, with tips on how to better and safely invest your money. To subscribe to UOL’s free investment newsletter, just click here.

Do you have questions about stocks, funds and other stock exchange investments? Send your question to [email protected]