WHO: “It is irresponsible to compare covid-19 with flu” – Revista Crescer

Last week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson caused controversy by making a statement comparing Covid-19 to the common flu. “There is coming a time when we can remove all the legal requirement for self-isolation, just as we don’t force people to isolate themselves when they get the flu. As Covid-19 becomes endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, asking people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others. It’s sad, but people are going to die from the flu too. In a year of severe flu, you can lose about 20,000 lives, but we don’t shut down the entire country and put a lot of restrictions in place to deal with it. We need to get on with our lives in a sensible, appropriate and proportionate way,” he said.

David Nabarro says we are halfway in the fight against coronavirus (Photo: Reproduction Facebook)

Now, David Nabarro, special envoy of the World Health Organization (WHO), to the United Kingdom, rebutted the speech, saying that we still have a lot to fight against covid-19 and that the new virus cannot be compared to the flu virus. common. According to Nabarro, the comparisons are irresponsible because they suggest that the virus is weaker.

“The virus can still mutate and form variants. We’ve seen several and we know there could be more to come soon. So honestly, this can’t be compared to the flu or anything else – it’s a new virus and we should continue to treat it as something full of surprises, very bad and elusive,” the WHO envoy explained.

Nabarro urged country leaders to remain focused on work, as “we are still halfway through the pandemic.” “I wonder what the people who keep making these wonderful predictions know that I and my colleagues at WHO don’t. You see, what people around the world have seen and reported to the UN is that the virus is still very, very dangerous, especially for people who haven’t been vaccinated and haven’t been exposed to it before.”

“The end is in sight, but how long will it take to get there?” asked the executive. “What kinds of difficulties will we face on the way? These are the questions none of us can answer because the virus continues to challenge and surprise us. It’s like we’re passing the halfway mark in a marathon and we can see, that yes, there is a finish line, and that the fastest athletes are ahead of us. But we still have a long way to go – and it’s going to be difficult.”

Currently, the concern is with the omicron variant, which spreads rapidly and has affected a high number of people worldwide. Although most cases do not require hospitalization and do not lead to death, thanks to vaccination, there is still a worrying number of unvaccinated groups – due to the unavailability of the vaccine or because they are anti-vax. The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus has the world on alert! After all, the new strain, identified as B.1.1.529, surprised scientists by presenting 50 mutations – 30 of them located in the Spike protein, part of the virus that vaccines use as a target to strengthen our immune system against covid-19.