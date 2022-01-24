WHO: Omicron soars, but acute phase of pandemic could end in 2022 – 01/24/2022

The omicron variant infects 100 people every three seconds in the world. But if there is an advance in vaccination and the distribution of doses around the world, the acute phase of the covid-19 pandemic could end in 2022, with the end of the declaration of a global health emergency. The statement was made by the director-general of the WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, who, this Monday, opened the meeting of the Executive Council of the entity with an appeal for the world to assume the task of putting an end to the crisis in the next twelve months.

For him, there are ways to reach a more stable situation. But it is “dangerous” to bet on the end of the pandemic and on strategies that allow the virus to simply circulate.

“This Sunday marks two years since I declared a public health emergency of international concern – the highest level of alarm under international law – over the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

“At the time, there were less than 100 cases and no deaths reported outside China. Two years later, nearly 350 million cases and more than 5.5 million deaths were reported – and we know these numbers are underestimates,” he said.

According to him, last week, the rate of contamination broke all records. 100 cases were reported every three seconds, and someone lost their life every 12 seconds.

Since the omicron was first identified just nine weeks ago, more than 80 million cases have been reported to the WHO – more than were reported in the whole of 2020.

According to Tedros, so far, the explosion in cases has not been accompanied by an increase in deaths. But he warns that deaths are rising in all regions, especially in Africa, the region with the least access to vaccines.

For him, the world will have to accept that it will live with the virus. “It is true that we will live with covid in the near future, and that we will need to learn to manage it through a sustained and integrated strategy for acute respiratory diseases, which will provide a platform to prepare for future pandemics”, he said.

But he warns that learning to live with covid does not mean that the world “will give this virus a free ride”.

“This cannot mean that we accept nearly 50,000 deaths a week from a preventable and treatable disease. It cannot mean that we accept an unacceptable burden on our healthcare systems when every day, exhausted healthcare workers once again go to front line,” he said.

“This cannot mean that we ignore the consequences of the long-term COVID, which we still do not fully understand. It cannot mean that we are betting on a virus whose evolution we cannot control or predict”, he warned.

End of the acute phase of the pandemic in 2022?

Tedros, for the first time, assumed that there is a possibility that the world will act to end the acute phase of the pandemic in 2022. But, according to him, this does not involve considering the omicron as the last variant, nor classifying it as mild.

“There are different scenarios of how the pandemic could manifest and how the acute phase could end. But it is dangerous to assume that Omicron will be the last variant, or that this is the end game,” he said.

“On the contrary, globally, conditions are ideal for more variants to emerge. The potential for a more transmissible, more deadly variant remains very real,” he warned.

In his assessment, to change the course of the pandemic, the international community needs to change the conditions that are driving it.

“If countries use all these strategies and tools comprehensively, we can end the acute phase of the pandemic this year. We can end COVID-19 as a global health emergency,” he said.

This means, according to the WHO, reaching the goal of vaccinating 70% of the population of each country, focusing on the groups at greatest risk. It also means reducing mortality through strong clinical management, starting with primary health care, and equitable access to diagnostics, oxygen and antivirals at the point of care.

“It means tracking the virus closely, to monitor and evaluate the emergence of new variants. It means the ability to calibrate the use of social and public health measures when necessary,” he said.

“If countries can do all this well, we can end Covid as a global health emergency, and we can do it this year,” Tedros insisted.