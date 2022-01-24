Widowed and with a son at 21, she overcame debts and created an aesthetics franchise – 01/24/2022

In 2007, at the age of 21 and with a son of two, Mary Iaczinski, from Paraná, now 34, saw her life collapse with the death of her husband. Aside from the pain of loss, she had few job prospects. Without a high school diploma, Mary worked at a college copy center only part-time. When she became a widow, she faced debts related to her house and car, which were financed. “It was five years of a lot of pain and suffering. His death affected my life. I felt lost and ended up going into depression. I thought I wouldn’t be able to go on”, she recalls.

Mary eventually returned to her mother’s house and, to pay off her debts, sold her car and transferred the land. With that, he managed to raise R$17,000, money he used to get back on his feet. It was a battle, she says, but she managed. He invested in a course in aesthetics, and he grew and grew his business vision. In 2007, she created the Virtuosa beauty clinic network and, 11 years later, turned the business into a profitable franchise. Today, it has 105 units throughout Brazil and has recorded a profit of R$ 200 million in the last two years.

She emphasizes that the company’s success is totally linked to the determination and courage to not give up in the face of difficulties – which were not few. Learn about Mary’s story.

“I was afraid, but I wanted to turn it around”

“I was very afraid, but I knew I needed to get over it. I decided to put an end to all the suffering”, he says. With the money she saved, soon after losing her husband, she bought a stretcher and a simple car for aesthetic care. “I went back to school and started taking the first steps to overcome this dark part of my life. I thought a lot about my son and my existence”, he says.

The beginning was a lot of work and dedication, and Mary needed determination to reconcile the course and the company. She studied in the morning and worked in the afternoon and evening.

Mary’s work was quickly recognized and, thus, she opened a room in her mother’s house, in the Vila Nova neighborhood, in Joinville (SC), to be able to serve her clients with more comfort. Thus, Virtuosa was born. The increase in customer service was based on word of mouth: the women who were assisted recommended the job to their friends and, thus, the business, which started from door to door, took shape.

Currently, Virtuosa offers more than 100 treatments that prioritize the beauty, health and well-being of women through aesthetics. “I always say that aesthetics was the profession that gave me a new direction in life. That’s why I love and am proud to be a beautician”, he says. Very religious, the name of the company refers to the biblical passage of the virtuous woman. “God is ahead of everything, both in our personal lives and in our business,” he says.

Business took off by investing in franchises

Mary with her current husband and partner, Adriano Jorge Francisco Image: Disclosure

In 2012, Mary met her current husband and got married. they had a daughter and, with the help of him, who is now a partner in the company and at first stayed with the children, she managed to dedicate herself more to work and opened her first commercial space, which had more aesthetic devices and treatments.

But the company took off even with the decision to invest in the franchise market, in 2018. “We set up a pilot store in Jaraguá do Sul [SC] and it was a great success. Thus, we conquered new spaces in the southern region”, she says. To help her with the entire structuring, she hired a company specialized in the area so that the growth was actually successful and managed correctly.

Even during a pandemic, the network doubled the number of units

In 2019, the number of franchises tripled and, last year, despite all the difficulties faced by entrepreneurs and society due to the pandemic, the company doubled the number of units, closing the cycle with 50 clinics open and another 40 sold. With that, in the last two years, Virtuosa generated R$ 200 million with its 105 units spread throughout Brazil. The prospect is to double the number this year.

The company also has around 40 awards and brand recognitions, such as the one for quality by the National Research Institute, an entrepreneur highlighted by the Líder Pesquisa and Total Quality Control Service by the Associação Prêmio Qualidade Brasil.

In addition to the units in operation, there are 84 contracts already signed for the opening of new clinics. And the entrepreneur dreams bigger. “We want to be the best beauty chain in Latin America by 2025”, he says.