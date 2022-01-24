Windows 11 gets a version for Android phones in project

the developer group Renegade Project managed to run Windows 11 on various Android devices like OnePlus 7, Google Pixel 3, Xiaomi Mi 9 and Samsung Galaxy S9+. Although Windows is best known as the operating system for x86 PCs, ambitious modders are able to create mobile versions of Microsoft’s OS by changing the firmware.

The Renegade Project now brings the possibility to run Windows 11 (or Windows 10) on mobile phones. The process is a bit complex, according to the XDA Developers. It is necessary to create a custom firmware from scratch, compile a Tianocore EDK II image over the device’s bootloader and some more manual modifications to the installer.

The developers of the Renegade Project say the list of supported devices for Windows 10 and 11 on smartphones is expected to grow as other programmers contribute to the project’s portability. Those interested in contributing to the Renegade Project can access the source code on GitHub.

Windows and ARM

At the end of last year, Microsoft announced the implementation of support for computers based on the ARM architecture in 64 Bits. The change helps Windows 11 expansion to other platforms thanks to the emulation capability. But despite the range of possibilities, the software giant has put aside its interest in competing in the market with its own mobile OS. With this, it remains for programmers to create Windows mods for smartphone users from the ARM64.

Below is the list of devices that can run the new version of Windows: