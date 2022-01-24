With a minimum investment of BRL 100, XP and Rico launch fund focused on the metaverse

The metaverse, virtual reality ecosystem, is one of the bets for the technological future. Brazilian investors who want to anticipate and invest in companies that are already pioneering this environment gain an option in the domestic market, with the launch of XP’s Trend Metaverso fund, in partnership with Rico.

The product, intended for the general public, has an initial investment of R$ 100 and replicates a Bloomberg index that currently includes 30 international shares of technology companies such as Apple, Meta (ex-Facebook) and Microsoft. The fund has exchange protection against the variation of the dollar against the real, has a management fee of 0.75% per year and does not have a performance fee.

“This is a product inserted in a market that could earn more than US$ 800 billion in 2024 according to Bloomberg projections”, says Henrique Sana, specialist in thematic and alternative investments at XP Inc, in a company statement. “The index fund that XP is launching will offer exposure to this thematic investment of international stocks and will have the credibility, transparency and expertise of the Bloomberg Intelligence and Bloomberg Indices team”, he adds.

Most of the companies present in the Bloomberg Metaverse Index are North American, but there are also companies present in other countries. By segment, the index encompasses companies in the areas of internet, media services, entertainment and content, technologies for hardware, software, among others.

Other important names in the international market, which investors will have access to with the investment in the fund, are Walt Disney, Warner Music and Discovery.

“The fund favors global and sector diversification to select the best assets, that is, global companies that are at the forefront of the metaverse trend – from the production of augmented reality games to the market of digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies”, says Sana. “The metaverse points to an increasingly present dynamic: the confluence between the real and digital worlds. XP’s Trend Metaverse makes it possible for the average investor to bet on this trend”.

