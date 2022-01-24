With different focuses, Rio’s greats debut this week in Carioca | Sport



Carioca championship trophy: Flamengo raised in the last two editions – Disclosure

Carioca championship trophy: Flamengo raised in the last two editionsDisclosure

Published 01/23/2022 16:38 | Updated 01/23/2022 17:31

The most charming state championship in Brazil, the Campeonato Carioca starts this week with the big four in search of the title, but also intending to use the competition for different purposes in the 2022 season. single round (Taça Guanabara), with the top four advancing to the semifinals.

The first game of the Campeonato Carioca will be between Boavista and Botafogo, on Tuesday at 9 pm at Nilton Santos. O Glorioso begins the season still in the process of restructuring and without much investment in the cast, preparing for the arrival of businessman John Textor and thinking about cleaning up finances for the return of Serie A.

Flamengo debuts on Wednesday in Luso-Brasileiro against Portuguesa, at 9:35 pm, with a team full of youngsters. The main team will continue in pre-season and will only debut in the fourth round, in Fla-Flu. Current three-time champion, Rubro-Negro faces the State Championship as a preparation for the main competitions of 2022.

On the same day, at 7pm at Raulino de Oliveira, Vasco starts his journey against Volta Redonda. The main focus of the season is Serie B and the return to the elite, and Carioca will be used to bring together a completely revamped squad in relation to 2021, but the title is seen as a way to regain the confidence and support of the fans.

Fluminense, who plays on Thursday at 8:30 pm against Bangu, will have to share the attention with the pre-Libertadores and there will be moments when they will spare their holders. However, Tricolor faces the State very seriously to end the starvation of titles: the last was the Primeira Liga, in 2016. In Cariocão, the drought is even greater (2012) and, after hitting the post in the last two years, is one of the priorities of the year.