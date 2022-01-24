With oxygen device, Elizangela is discharged after Covid sequelae

Actress Elizangela was released this Sunday (23/1), after being hospitalized to treat complications from Covid-19. At home, the former global will continue to rely on oxygen devices to breathe. The actress was diagnosed with the disease on January 12, and was in a hospital in Guapimirim, Rio de Janeiro, since last Wednesday (1/19), due to worsening symptoms.

“She herself confirmed that she did not take any dose of the vaccine, including anti-vaccine. She had Covid, she arrived at the recovered unit, but with the pulmonary sequelae that caused the complication of her respiratory condition”, said the advisor to the city of Guapimirim, Richard Équel.

Since the news of the famous’s hospitalization was published by the press, netizens rescued old publications of the actress, where she condemns the health security measures adopted by the governors. In her social networks, Elizangela has already compared mandatory vaccination to rape.

In December 2020, Elizangela posted an image of an arm being vaccinated with the words: “Forcible penetration without consent…is rape.” In the caption, he wrote: “My body, my rules”. In March 2021, Elizangela again criticized the health security measures adopted in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, and mocked: “Starting tomorrow, everything will be closed in Rio de Janeiro. Only the potholes in the streets will remain open.”

