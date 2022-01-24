Withdrawal of the total amount of FGTS is released for unemployed

Withdrawal of the total amount of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) is not released only in case of unfair dismissal. There are other situations that make it possible to fully redeem the money. One of them is for those who are Unemployed.

It works like this: in addition to the full withdrawal for those who are terminated without employment reasons, citizens with a balance in the FGTS for at least 3 years, and who have not signed a card, can also withdraw the amount stopped, in this case, from inactive accounts.

For each job with a formal contract, the worker opens a different account in his name with the FGTS. For this reason, old job accounts are called inactive and the current one is called active.

Based on this rule, the citizen who is fired without just cause can withdraw the FGTS value that is associated only with the current job. Regarding the withdrawn amounts of old undrawn accounts, they are stopped until a new withdrawal opportunity arises. Know some of the rules below!

When is it possible to withdraw the FGTS?

Check out other situations that allow the withdrawal of the fund below:

Person aged 70 years or older;

Termination due to the fault of the employee and the employer or due to force majeure;

Termination by agreement;

Serious illnesses, such as AIDS or Cancer, of the worker or dependents or terminal stage of any illness.

In case of death of the worker, dependents or heirs recognized by the court can carry out the withdrawal;

Natural phenomena or public calamity that affect the worker;

Death of the employer and closure of the company;

Immediate withdrawal;

Anniversary withdrawal;

Termination of the temporary work contract;

Freelancer without pay for at least 90 days;

Retirement;

Purchase of own house;

Complement the payment for the purchase of property by consortium;

Collaborate with the payment of the property financing (by the Housing Financial System);

Unjustified dismissal.

How to withdraw the FGTS after being unemployed for 3 years?

Caixa Econômica Federal is in charge of FGTS withdrawals. Therefore, the FGTS withdrawal request must be made with the institution. But attention: the request is only available from the month of the citizen’s birthday and after he has completed 3 uninterrupted years without registration in the wallet.

In order to apply with the bank, you must have the following documents at hand: