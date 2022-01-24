Woman donates kidney to boyfriend, who ends relationship after cheating on her

A woman in the United States went viral on social media after telling her that she donated her left kidney to her then-boyfriend, who ended the relationship a few months after the surgery.

Colleen Le, 30, told TikTok that her ex urgently needed a kidney transplant. The man had been on dialysis since he was 17, due to chronic kidney disease.

Colleen Le 3 A woman in the United States went viral on social media after telling her that she donated a kidney to her then-boyfriend, who ended the relationship a few months after the surgery.Playback/TikTok Colleen Le 4 After performing a test that proved the organs were compatible, Colleen soon offered to donate one of her kidneys.Playback/TikTok Colleen Le 2 Three months after the betrayal, the man ended the relationship, stating that if they were made for each other, “God would bring them together again in the end.”Playback/TikTok Colleen Le 1 He even accused her of performing the transplant to “be well” on social media. After that, he started blocking her on all accounts.Playback/TikTok 0

The boy’s name and age were not released.

After performing a test that proved the organs were compatible, Colleen soon offered to donate one of her kidneys.

“I decided to audition to see if we were compatible because I didn’t want to see him die. I was so nervous,” he said.

In one of the videos, she mentioned that her ex confided in her that her kidney only worked 5%.

The surgery was done immediately. The couple made a full recovery and the transplant was successful.

Betrayal in Las Vegas

About seven months after the operation, the ex said he was going to a bachelor party in Las Vegas with his church group over the weekend.

Colleen said he didn’t worry about the trip because he was a devout Christian. The young woman then chose to focus on studying for her final exams.

She told followers that she was speechless when her then-boyfriend returned home and revealed that he had cheated on her.

“Many arguments later… I finally forgave him and gave him a second chance.”

end of relationship

Three months after the betrayal, the man ended the relationship, stating that if they were made for each other, “God would bring them together again at the end”.

He even accused her of performing the transplant to “be well” on social media. After that, he started blocking her on all accounts.

Colleen Le’s videos gained millions of views, with much criticism of her boyfriend’s behavior.

“I wonder if he understands the seriousness of donating a kidney. You literally sacrificed your life for someone. You are a beautiful soul,” said one follower.

“Don’t worry girl, he literally can’t live without you and he has to deal with it for the rest of his life,” assured another.