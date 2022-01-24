Woman finds €2.6 million prize in spam box

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago

Laura Spears, who lives in Michigan, in the United States, bought a lottery ticket on December 31, but only found out that she had won the prize of about 2.6 million euros weeks later, when she opened the spam box at your email account.

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting high, so I logged into my account and bought a ticket,” said Spears, 55.

“A few days later, I was looking for a lost email, and I went to my email account’s spam folder. That’s when I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery informing me that I had won a prize. I didn’t want to believe what I was reading. Then I logged into my Lottery account to confirm the email message. I still can’t believe I won that much money,” he added.

Laura Spears, who claimed the prize at Michigan Lottery headquarters last week, said she intends to share the prize with family members and is retiring early.

“I’ve already added the Michigan Lottery to my safe address list in case I get lucky again in the future and receive another prize”, he shot.

