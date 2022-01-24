Woman finds out she won more than R$ 16 million in raffle after looking at spam box in email – Mundo

the american Laura Spears, a resident of Oakland, Michigan, discovered in an unusual way that she had a good amount to receive. When she opened the spam section of her inbox, she discovered that she had won $3 million in the lottery, an amount equivalent to just over BRL 16 million.

The prize came from prize draw December 31, 2021 Mega Millions event for which she had purchased a ticket on a Michigan lottery website. she got it right five numbers in the draw and even had the prize multiplied by three on account of Megaplier.

“I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting too high, so I logged into my account and bought a ticket,” the 55-year-old told lottery officials.

Scare on email

The surprise, however, only came days after the end of the year. “A few days later, I was looking for a lost email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account,” he commented, explaining that he still finds it shocking to have won the amount in a raffle.

Spears withdrew her lottery prize just last week, with plans to help her family out with the money and even bring her into retirement. “I definitely added the Michigan Lottery to my wish list. senders insurance in case you’re lucky enough to receive another email about a big prize,” he joked about the situation.