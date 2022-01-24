XP and Rico launch fund with initial investment of BRL 100 focused on metaverse By Investing.com

By Investing.com


Investing.com – XP (SA:) and Rico announced this Monday (24) the launch of a fund focused on companies working with the metaverse. XP’s Trend Metaverse is aimed at the general public and has a minimum investment of BRL 100. The fund replicates a Bloomberg index, the Bloomberg Metaverse Index, which gathers 30 global shares of technology companies, such as Apple (NASDAQ:) ( SA:), Microsoft (NASDAQ:) (SA:) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:) (SA:) (formerly Facebook). The index is reconstituted quarterly and rebalanced monthly.

The product has currency protection, has an administration fee of 0.75% per year and has no performance fee. Most of the companies represented are from the United States, but there are also companies present in other locations.

“The fund privileges global and sector diversification to select the best assets, that is, global companies that are at the forefront of the metaverse trend — from the production of augmented reality games to the market of digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies”, highlights Henrique Sana. , thematic and alternative investment specialist at XP Inc (NASDAQ:).

