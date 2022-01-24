Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel breaks its own record and surpasses the mark of 262 thousand simultaneous players on Steam ⋆

Last week, as I highlighted here at MMORPGBR, a Konami saw the newly released Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel become your most successful game on Steam. The game came very close to the mark of 160 thousand simultaneous players and surpassed the great Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. However, it looks like the game is still on the rise. After all, in the last 24 hours, this record was surpassed with an increase of more than 100 thousand players… shall we check the numbers?

At the time this post was published, Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel was boasting a record 262,689 concurrent players on Steam. That’s right! According to data from SteamDB, the game continues to record impressive numbers, with fluctuations between 150,000 and 265,000. In addition, the game is boasting a total of 75% positive ratings, with many people praising the simplicity of the duels and the “addictive character”. Of course, some interesting criticisms are also worth mentioning, such as the case of P2W’s accusations and the great lack of balance.

In any case, the fact is that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can already be considered as the first big surprise of 2022. Konami released the game without doing major publicity campaigns and, without further ado, it started to be among the most played games on the platform. valve. And yes, as the title is also available for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles, it seems that its numbers are even more impressive. And that’s it! If you’re a fan of CCG (or TCG) games, don’t miss this great news. Undoubtedly, the intuitive game system and the large number of cards will guarantee you good hours of fun.