Zoo takes care of seabirds rescued in Peru after oil spill – 01/23/2022

A zoo in Lima is trying to save endangered seabirds after an oil spill off the central coast of Peru, blamed on a storm caused by a volcanic eruption in Tonga.

More than 40 birds, including Humboldt penguins, an endangered species, were rescued by firefighters in critical condition from beaches and nature reserves in the districts of Ventanilla, in the province of Callao and Ancón, in Lima.

The birds bathed in oil were taken to Parque das Lendas zoo in the San Miguel district of Lima, where zoologists and veterinarians struggle to save their lives and remove the oil from their plumage.

“We are making a tireless effort. This is not a common thing to happen and we try to do the best we can,” said biologist Liseth Bermúdez, from Parque das Lendas.

The birds stay in a special environment and are cared for by veterinarians who bathe them with special detergents to remove the oil. In addition, they feed them, apply preventive medicine with antifungal and antibacterial drugs, and moisturize them.

“This (bird) that we are evaluating now is not so wet, but we have seen that it has lost its impermeability, low body condition and is dehydrated, so it deserves, like all animals, a veterinary control, preventive management with antibiotics, antifungals, hydration and vitamins,” said veterinarian Giovanna Yépez.

“Never in the history of Peru has a similar situation been seen. There is no precedent for a type of spill on the Peruvian coast. We did not believe it would be of this magnitude,” added Bermúdez.

Biologist Guillermo Ramos, from the National Forest and Wildlife Service (Serfor), warned that if the oil slick progresses and action is not taken quickly, birds and marine animals will continue to die.

He indicated that this week Serfor firefighters found an unspecified number of dead birds and sea otters on beaches and nature reserves.

In Peru, more than 150 species of birds depend on the sea for food and reproduction. The birds inhabit the islets, nature reserves and along the coast.

Juan Carlos Riveros, Scientific Director of Oceana Peru, told the press that certain components of crude oil, such as aromatic hydrocarbons, can affect the reproduction of animals and cause embryonic malformations, especially in birds, fish and even turtles.

About 6,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into the sea on Saturday, January 15, as an oil tanker landed at the La Pampilla refinery, owned by Spain’s Repsol and located in Ventanilla, 30 km north of Lima.