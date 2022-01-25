10 Tea Recipes to Relieve Headaches Quickly

When it comes to headaches, it’s hard to find someone who’s never faced the problem. According to SBce (Brazilian Society of Headache), 95% of Brazilians have experienced or will experience at least one crisis throughout their lives, and 50% of men and 70% of women face this discomfort at least once a month.

According to neurologist Marcelo Freitas Schmid, physician at ICNE-SP (Institute of Neurological Sciences of São Paulo) and collaborator of the Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo) epilepsy research and treatment unit, the common causes for the problem are “lack of sleep, stress, exposure to loud noises, inadequate eyeglasses, tight headgear or resulting from unbalanced food consumption and excessive drinking.”

People who usually have sporadic pain can take advantage of some teas to reduce the symptom. But it is good to point out that individuals with frequent crises should be evaluated by the neurologist. In addition, headaches accompanied by other symptoms need to be checked by a specialist to exclude more severe cases.

Best teas for headache

1. Chamomile tea

“Chamomile has a mild sedative and relaxing effect on smooth muscles, related to the flavonoid apigenin, and is able to bind to GABA receptors (gamma-aminobutyric acid), the main neurotransmitter that depresses the nervous system”, explains nutritionist Marcella Garcez, director and professor at Abran (Brazilian Association of Nutrology).

“You can drink the tea 2-3 times a day or as soon as the headache starts,” explains nutritionist Amanda Marcuartú, collaborating professor at Lismiuk gives Unama (Interdisciplinary League in Women’s and Children’s Health at the University of the Amazon) and advisor in the research group at FSCM-PA (Santa Casa de Misericórdia do Pará Foundation).

How to prepare: add the chamomile flowers to the cup of boiling water, cover with a saucer and leave to infuse for 5 to 10 minutes. After that time, remove the flowers from the water. Wait for it to cool and then drink it.

Mint tea also has antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties. Image: iStock

2. Mint tea

According to Marcuartú and Garcez, mint has analgesic and calming properties, which can help people with headaches. “It is also antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, digestive, anesthetic and expectorant”, lists the nutritionist. But she points out that this tea is not suitable for breastfeeding women, people with stomach inflammation or gallstones and children under 2 years of age.

How to prepare: in the same way as chamomile tea, just add a bag or handful of leaves to a cup of boiling water and leave it smothered for between 5 and 10 minutes, removing them afterwards. Wait for it to cool and consume immediately.

3. Lavender tea

If the cause of the headache is stress, we have a great ally here. “The plant’s polyphenols and essential oils have calming and anti-depressant properties and can help improve headache attacks caused by episodes of emotional tension,” says Garcez.

How to prepare: add fresh or dried lavender flowers to a cup of boiling water, cover with a saucer and let steep for 5 to 10 minutes. Remove the flowers from the water, wait for them to cool and then drink.

4. Oregano tea

Oregano is a plant rich in flavonoids. “These compounds have several beneficial health properties, including diuretic, digestive and calming activities that can help reduce headache episodes”, says Garcez.

How to prepare: add a teaspoon of oregano leaves to a cup of boiling water and let it simmer for between 5 and 10 minutes. Strain, to remove the leaves, and wait for the liquid to cool, consuming as soon as possible.

5. Valerian tea

Famous for helping with sleep and bringing calm, this plant also helps with tension headaches. “Valerian has properties that relax the muscles, relieving pain in general”, says Marcuartú. But she warns that pregnant women, breastfeeding women and children under 12 should avoid the drink, as there are no studies proving its safety for these audiences.

How to prepare: “The parts used for the preparation of teas are the roots and the stem”, explains the nutritionist. So, just add a teaspoon of them to the cup of boiling water and leave it stuffy for between 5 and 10 minutes. When ready, just strain and consume up to 3 cups a day.

Clove essential oil has anti-inflammatory, digestive, muscle relaxant action. Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Boldo tea

If the headache is linked to the liver, boldo can help. “This plant has digestive and hepatoprotective properties, for headaches caused by abuse and food poisoning, boldo tea can help to improve and reduce symptoms”, teaches Garcez.

How to prepare: put a teaspoon of boldo leaves in a cup of boiling water and leave it smothered for between 5 and 10 minutes. Remove the leaves and wait to cool, consuming as soon as possible.

7. Ginger tea

“Ginger has digestive, anti-inflammatory and vasculotonic properties, so it can be beneficial to prevent or help reduce headache attacks caused by digestive and circulatory disorders”, considers nutritionist Marcella Garcez. But Marcuartú warns that it is not yet confirmed that his tea is safe for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, so it should be avoided in these groups.

How to prepare: add a teaspoon of the finely chopped root to boiling water in a cup and let it simmer for 5 minutes. Then just strain, let it cool and consume as soon as possible. The maximum limit is four cups a day.

8. Clove tea

Clove is a spice with a series of properties linked to headache mechanisms. “Clove essential oil has anti-inflammatory, digestive, muscle relaxant action, among others, and can help reduce headache episodes,” Garcez lists.

How to prepare: just put a teaspoon of cloves in a cup of boiling water and leave it muffled for up to 5 minutes. Then remove the carnations (it can be with a sieve), let it cool and then drink it, up to three cups a day.

9. Willow tea

Willow is another medicinal plant used for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects. “It can be indicated to alleviate headaches because of salicin, a compound similar to acetylsalicylic acid”, ponders the nutritionist.

How to prepare: add a teaspoon of willow leaves to a cup of boiling water and let it simmer for up to 5 to 10 minutes. Strain, wait to cool and consume.

10. Turmeric tea

Turmeric (or turmeric) is a spice with anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, digestive and anxiolytic properties, which help to prevent and reduce headaches.

How to prepare: add a teaspoon of turmeric to a cup of boiling water and let it simmer for about 5 minutes. Then, just strain, let it cool and then consume up to 3 cups a day.

Be careful with coffee: too much caffeine can make the pain worse Image: iStock

Caffeine helps in quick relief, but generates new crises

It is common to find caffeine in medicines for headaches, as it helps to potentiate the effect of painkillers. “Its properties optimize the absorption of analgesic by the body, in addition to having a vasoconstrictor action, which is able to constrict cerebral blood vessels and combat the painful effects arising from the dilation of blood vessels”, describes neurologist Marcelo Freitas Schmid, from Unifesp.

However, just as it helps with current pain, it can predispose to future pain: “Studies show that people who consume three or more caffeinated drinks a day become more susceptible to suffering migraines”, quotes Garcez. This action can even help make the headache chronic.

Therefore, those who are predisposed to having more episodes of headaches should be careful with coffee and teas rich in caffeine, such as mate and those derived from the plant. camellia sinensis (green, black, red, white and oolong tea). The latter even potentiate the action of this substance by containing catechins.

Other home remedies for headache relief

In addition to teas, there are other home remedies that can help reduce infrequent headaches, as Schmid lists:

Rest or sleep during a migraine attack;

Stay in a calm, airy, low-light environment;

Meditate;

Use cold compresses on the forehead and temporal region;

Have regular sleep;

Practice physical exercises;

Take care of food, avoiding ingesting trigger foods (such as red wine and other alcoholic beverages, chocolate, cheese, sausages, foods rich in sodium glutamate and nitrites, aspartame).

It is also important to know yourself and understand the factors that trigger your crises, avoiding them. And if seizures are frequent and associated with other symptoms, seek medical help.