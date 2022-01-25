5 curiosities about you on Instagram: how to participate in the chain in Stories | Social networks

The chain of 5 facts about you has been successful on Instagram. The Stories game takes advantage of the “Use yours” sticker, which allows you to interact with a publication by responding to the sticker’s command. This time, the proposal is to list five unusual or little-known facts about himself for the followers of the social network. There are also other versions of the game, such as “5 curiosities about the couple” and “5 curiosities about your pet”.
The sticker is available for Android and iPhone (iOS) — which means that the current can be done by any user. In the following tutorial, see how to participate in the game that makes people get to know each other better through Instagram.
5 curiosities about you: new Instagram chain is successful in Stories — Photo: Raquel Freire/TechTudo
5 facts about you on Instagram: how to participate in the chain in Stories
Step 1. Browse Stories. When you find someone who is participating in the “5 fun facts about you” chain, tap “Reply” at the bottom of the sticker. Then capture a selfie or tap the gallery button to upload a photo of yourself;
Search for the sticker with 5 curiosities about you in Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 2. Tap the text tool and type in five facts about yourself. Use the color and effects tools to ensure the sentences are legible. When finished, click on the “check” button;
Typing the five facts about me in the Instagram story — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Step 3. Reposition the “Use Yours” text and sticker so they don’t get in the way of each other or the photo. At end. tap on the publish button.
Chain with 5 curious facts about me in the Instagram story — Photo: Reproduction/Raquel Freire
Ready. Now that you know how to participate in the “5 curiosities about you” chain, take the opportunity to reveal unusual facts about yourself to your Instagram followers.
