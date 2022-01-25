5G stalemate turns US air travel into confusion

Some of the world’s major airlines are having to cancel or change flights to the United States due to an ongoing dispute over the rollout of 5G mobile phone technology near American airports, the changes already causing confusion in US travel.

The main concern is that the new mobile network service will interfere with aircraft technology and cause problems. The airlines claim that the use of C-Band (a band that uses the spectrum between 3.7 GHz to 6.425 GHz) in 5G could interfere with the aircraft’s electronic components, especially the altimeters (altitude meters).

An alert issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spoke of possible interference from 5G, which could impair altitude readings that play a key role in landings in bad weather.

The problem appears to particularly affect the Boeing 777, a long-range aircraft used by carriers around the world — especially Emirates Airlines. The aircraft is the flagship of Dubai-based Emirates, it is one of the most important East-West travel operators, and its flight schedule has suffered one of the biggest impacts.

Impact in Brazil

In a statement, Latam said it had to withdraw its Boeing 777, with capacity for 410 passengers, from some scheduled flights between Brazil and the USA. In order not to cancel flights, the company will use the Boeing 787, which seats 300 passengers, on the Guarulhos-Miami route and the Boeing 767, with a capacity of 221 people, on the Guarulhos-New York route.

“Latam regrets this situation, which is totally beyond its control and is making every effort to communicate daily to everyone as far in advance as possible,” the company said.

The cancellations and changes came even after mobile carriers Verizon and AT&T said they would delay new 5G service near some US airports planned for this week.

The American ANAC and the FAA, released several aircraft to fly at airports that have the 5G signal, however the Boeing 777 is not on the list.

It is worth remembering that last year, the two largest aircraft manufacturers in the world, made a request for the US government to postpone the deployment of 5G technology in the US.