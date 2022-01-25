https://br.sputniknews.com/20220124/dias-de-6-meses-e-tornados-do-tamanho-de-continentes-o-que-aconteceria-se-terra-parasse-de-girar-21142307. html

6-month days and continent-sized tornadoes: what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?

Jacco van Loon, an astronomer at Keele University in the UK, suggested what this would entail. For example, if the Earth stopped rotating but continued to orbit the Sun, our day would last half a year, as well as the night. More than that, the “days” could be much warmer, while the “nights” would bring much colder weather, something that would seriously affect the planet’s climate. colder side of the Earth – the “night” side. However, this would not be the last of our problems. If the Earth stopped its rotation, our magnetic field would stop working, since it is the rotation of the planet that generates the magnetism of the molten iron contained in the Earth’s core. Without this magnetic field, we would be exposed to dangerous radiation from space from solar particles. and cosmic rays. This would not only affect our health, but also deprive animals and birds of their natural navigation system, as they use the magnetic field to orient themselves on the way. What could make the Earth stop spinning? While there are currently no obstacles which in theory would prevent our planet from rotating, the Moon, our natural satellite, has the ability to slow it down. As the side of the Earth facing the Moon and its opposite side are not balanced by gravity, this causes oceanic tides. These tides move across our planet’s surface like a wave, countering the Earth’s rotation. Theoretically, the Earth could stop rotating if another planet or large cosmic object collided with it. However, notes the expert, even if it did, it would likely significantly change the way the planet rotates, but not stop it completely.

