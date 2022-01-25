6-month days and continent-sized tornadoes: what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?

6-month days and continent-sized tornadoes: what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?

6-month days and continent-sized tornadoes: what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning?

12:08 2022.01.24 (updated: 12:52 2022.01.24)

Our planet keeps spinning because there is really nothing that can stop it, as it is floating in space, undisturbed by any surface or air flows. However, if anything were to change that and stop the Earth from rotating, it would drastically alter our planet.

Jacco van Loon, an astronomer at Keele University in the UK, suggested what this would entail. For example, if the Earth stopped rotating but continued to orbit the Sun, our day would last half a year, as well as the night. More than that, the “days” could be much warmer, while the “nights” would bring much colder weather, something that would seriously affect the planet’s climate.

Such temperature differences would also cause strong winds that would move air to the colder side of the Earth – the “night” side.

“Easterly and westerly winds and poleward winds would meet. They could possibly create huge eddies of wind the size of entire continents,” notes the astronomer, according to Space.com.

However, this would not be the last of our problems. If the Earth stopped its rotation, our magnetic field would stop working, since it is the rotation of the planet that generates the magnetism of the molten iron contained in the Earth’s core.

Without this magnetic field, we would be exposed to dangerous radiation from space from solar particles and cosmic rays. This would not only affect our health, but also deprive animals and birds of their natural navigation system, as they use the magnetic field to orient themselves along the way.

What could make the Earth stop spinning?

While there are currently no obstacles that in theory would prevent our planet from rotating, the moon, our natural satellite, has the ability to slow it down.

As the side of the Earth facing the Moon and its opposite side are not balanced by gravity, this causes ocean tides. These tides move across our planet’s surface like a wave, counteracting the Earth’s rotation.

“This slows down the Earth’s rotation. It means that the Earth’s day increases by one second every 50,000 years,” explains Van Loon.

Theoretically, the Earth could stop rotating if another planet or large cosmic object collided with it. However, notes the expert, even if it did, it would likely significantly change the way the planet rotates, but not stop it completely.

