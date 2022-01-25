75-year-old Frenchman disappears at sea while rowing across the Atlantic

French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin, who set sail on a rowing boat from Portugal on January 1 to cross the Atlantic alone, disappeared on the high seas, and his boat was found upside down and empty near the Azores archipelago, he said. the Portuguese Navy.

Savin’s 75-year-old support team had said in a Facebook post on Saturday that her body had been found inside the cabin of her elegant Audacious boat, built specifically for the crossing, but late Saturday issued another statement signed by her. daughter Manon that the body had not been recovered.

“So far there has been no official confirmation from the Portuguese maritime authorities,” he wrote.

A Portuguese Navy statement on Sunday said the search for Savin’s boat began after a distress signal was sent shortly before midnight on Thursday. The search involved a naval corvette, three planes and several merchant ships, one of which found a waterproof bag with Savin’s documents, he said.

They located the capsized boat in turbulent seas and managed to get it to the naval vessel on Saturday.

In 2019, Savin crossed the Atlantic in a barrel-shaped capsule from the Canary Islands in Spain to the Caribbean.