A game of discord in a climate of love defines the brothers’ podium

The day has come for the long-awaited game of discord, on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Tadeu Schmidt announced: “Today we have the famous podium game that you all know. We are going to set up the podium and take pictures. The signs are: champion or champion, second place and third place”, he explained. The absence of the ‘no win’ sign was noticed by viewers. The walled up of the week were the first in the dynamics.

You are the BBB champion. Who do you want by your side in the final? Schmidt

Natalia

“My podium could fit 3 people, who are the ones I care most about here,” explained the walled-in.

1st place: Natalie

2nd place: Jessica

3rd place: Lucas

Naiara Azevedo

“If I were to speak today, I would like to give it to everyone. They all held my hand”, he joked before setting up his podium.

1st place: Naiara Azevedo

2nd place: Tiago Abravanel

3rd place: Jessica

Lucian

“It’s not just a matter of wanting it, it’s a matter of being happy. I will be very happy to see this podium formed”, said the dancer.

1st place: Luciano

2nd place: Douglas Silva

3rd place: Lucas

Tiago Abravanel

1st place: James

2nd place: Douglas Silva

3rd place: Pedro Scooby

Barbarian

1st place: Barbara

2nd place: Lais

3rd place: Slovenia

Douglas Silva

1st place: Douglas

2nd place: Paulo André

3rd place: Tiago Abravanel

Pedro Scooby

1st place: Peter

2nd place: Tiago Abravanel

3rd place: Paulo André

Jade Picon

1st place: Jade

2nd place: Barbara

3rd place: Bruna

Paulo Andre

1st place: Paul

2nd place: Vinnie

3rd place: Douglas Silva

Rodrigo

1st place: Rodrigo

2nd place: Eli

3rd place: Vinnie

lais

1st place: Lais

2nd place: Barbarian

3rd place: Vinnie

Brunna Gonçalves

1st place: Bruna

2nd place: Maria

3rd place: Vin

Slovenia

1st place: Slovenia

2nd place: Eli

3rd place: Vinnie

Eli

1st place: Eli

2nd place: vyni

3rd place: Eslo

Jessi

1st place: Jessica

2nd place: Natalia

3rd place: Lucas

Arthur Aguiar

1st place: Arthur

2nd place: Douglas Silva

3rd place: Tiago Abravanel

vyni

1st place: Vin

2nd place: Eli

3rd place: Rodrigo

Linn da Quebrada

1st place: Lin

2nd place: vyni

3rd place: Jessica

Lucas

1st place: Lucas

2nd place: Lucian

3rd place: Natalie

Maria

1st place: Mary

2nd place: Brunna

3rd place: Tiago Abravanel

Vyni, the podium champion

At the end of the dynamic, Vyni was the podium record holder, his brother was in 7. Behind him was Tiago Abravanel, on 5 podiums and Douglas on 4.

off the podium

On the other hand, Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada, Jade Picon and Naiara Azevedo were not chosen for any podium.