A game of discord in a climate of love defines the brothers’ podium

The day has come for the long-awaited game of discord, on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Tadeu Schmidt announced: “Today we have the famous podium game that you all know. We are going to set up the podium and take pictures. The signs are: champion or champion, second place and third place”, he explained. The absence of the ‘no win’ sign was noticed by viewers. The walled up of the week were the first in the dynamics.
You are the BBB champion. Who do you want by your side in the final? Schmidt
Natalia
“My podium could fit 3 people, who are the ones I care most about here,” explained the walled-in.
1st place: Natalie
2nd place: Jessica
3rd place: Lucas
Naiara Azevedo
“If I were to speak today, I would like to give it to everyone. They all held my hand”, he joked before setting up his podium.
1st place: Naiara Azevedo
2nd place: Tiago Abravanel
3rd place: Jessica
Lucian
“It’s not just a matter of wanting it, it’s a matter of being happy. I will be very happy to see this podium formed”, said the dancer.
1st place: Luciano
2nd place: Douglas Silva
3rd place: Lucas
Tiago Abravanel
1st place: James
2nd place: Douglas Silva
3rd place: Pedro Scooby
Barbarian
1st place: Barbara
2nd place: Lais
3rd place: Slovenia
Douglas Silva
1st place: Douglas
2nd place: Paulo André
3rd place: Tiago Abravanel
Pedro Scooby
1st place: Peter
2nd place: Tiago Abravanel
3rd place: Paulo André
Jade Picon
1st place: Jade
2nd place: Barbara
3rd place: Bruna
Paulo Andre
1st place: Paul
2nd place: Vinnie
3rd place: Douglas Silva
Rodrigo
1st place: Rodrigo
2nd place: Eli
3rd place: Vinnie
lais
1st place: Lais
2nd place: Barbarian
3rd place: Vinnie
Brunna Gonçalves
1st place: Bruna
2nd place: Maria
3rd place: Vin
Slovenia
1st place: Slovenia
2nd place: Eli
3rd place: Vinnie
Eli
1st place: Eli
2nd place: vyni
3rd place: Eslo
Jessi
1st place: Jessica
2nd place: Natalia
3rd place: Lucas
Arthur Aguiar
1st place: Arthur
2nd place: Douglas Silva
3rd place: Tiago Abravanel
vyni
1st place: Vin
2nd place: Eli
3rd place: Rodrigo
Linn da Quebrada
1st place: Lin
2nd place: vyni
3rd place: Jessica
Lucas
1st place: Lucas
2nd place: Lucian
3rd place: Natalie
Maria
1st place: Mary
2nd place: Brunna
3rd place: Tiago Abravanel
Vyni, the podium champion
At the end of the dynamic, Vyni was the podium record holder, his brother was in 7. Behind him was Tiago Abravanel, on 5 podiums and Douglas on 4.
off the podium
On the other hand, Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada, Jade Picon and Naiara Azevedo were not chosen for any podium.
Who do you want eliminated from ‘BBB 22’?
42.79%
25.86%
31.35%
Total of 125895 wishes
The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program