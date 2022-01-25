A game of discord in a climate of love defines the brothers’ podium

The day has come for the long-awaited game of discord, on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Tadeu Schmidt announced: “Today we have the famous podium game that you all know. We are going to set up the podium and take pictures. The signs are: champion or champion, second place and third place”, he explained. The absence of the ‘no win’ sign was noticed by viewers. The walled up of the week were the first in the dynamics.

You are the BBB champion. Who do you want by your side in the final? Schmidt

Natalia

“My podium could fit 3 people, who are the ones I care most about here,” explained the walled-in.

1st place: Natalie
2nd place: Jessica
3rd place: Lucas

Naiara Azevedo

“If I were to speak today, I would like to give it to everyone. They all held my hand”, he joked before setting up his podium.

1st place: Naiara Azevedo
2nd place: Tiago Abravanel
3rd place: Jessica

Lucian

“It’s not just a matter of wanting it, it’s a matter of being happy. I will be very happy to see this podium formed”, said the dancer.

1st place: Luciano
2nd place: Douglas Silva
3rd place: Lucas

Tiago Abravanel

1st place: James
2nd place: Douglas Silva
3rd place: Pedro Scooby

Barbarian

1st place: Barbara
2nd place: Lais
3rd place: Slovenia

Douglas Silva

1st place: Douglas
2nd place: Paulo André
3rd place: Tiago Abravanel

Pedro Scooby

1st place: Peter
2nd place: Tiago Abravanel
3rd place: Paulo André

Jade Picon

1st place: Jade
2nd place: Barbara
3rd place: Bruna

Paulo Andre

1st place: Paul
2nd place: Vinnie
3rd place: Douglas Silva

Rodrigo

1st place: Rodrigo
2nd place: Eli
3rd place: Vinnie

lais

1st place: Lais
2nd place: Barbarian
3rd place: Vinnie

Brunna Gonçalves

1st place: Bruna
2nd place: Maria
3rd place: Vin

Slovenia

1st place: Slovenia
2nd place: Eli
3rd place: Vinnie

Eli

1st place: Eli
2nd place: vyni
3rd place: Eslo

Jessi

1st place: Jessica
2nd place: Natalia
3rd place: Lucas

Arthur Aguiar

1st place: Arthur
2nd place: Douglas Silva
3rd place: Tiago Abravanel

vyni

1st place: Vin
2nd place: Eli
3rd place: Rodrigo

Linn da Quebrada

1st place: Lin
2nd place: vyni
3rd place: Jessica

Lucas

1st place: Lucas
2nd place: Lucian
3rd place: Natalie

Maria

1st place: Mary
2nd place: Brunna
3rd place: Tiago Abravanel

Vyni, the podium champion

At the end of the dynamic, Vyni was the podium record holder, his brother was in 7. Behind him was Tiago Abravanel, on 5 podiums and Douglas on 4.

off the podium

On the other hand, Arthur Aguiar, Linn da Quebrada, Jade Picon and Naiara Azevedo were not chosen for any podium.

