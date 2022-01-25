Actress Elizangela is discharged after complications from Covid-19, but will use oxygen at home

The actress Elizabeth, 67 years old, was discharged this Sunday (23), after staying three days hospitalized with respiratory sequelae of Covid-19. However, the anti-vaccine artist should continue using oxygen temporarily.

She had been admitted in serious condition to the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim, Rio de Janeiro, on the 20th. The unit even informed that the actress almost needed to be intubated.

“The actress was discharged, is already at home, but still uses oxygen support. She will need it for a week”, informed the Guapimirim City Hall.

Previously, the municipal management mentioned that the actress said, at the time of hospitalization, that she did not take any dose of the immunizer against Covid-19.

Actress is against vaccines

Elizangela tested positive for the pandemic disease on January 12, but has already been admitted to the hospital without the active virus in her body, only with respiratory sequelae.

In December 2020, the actress compared the mandatory anti-covid immunization with rape, which earned numerous criticisms from netizens. Elizangela posted an image of a syringe with the caption “Forced penetration without consent… It’s rape”. The text written by the actress ended with “My body, my rules”.