Actress talks about deleted Harry Styles scene

Some details about a deleted scene with Eros have been revealed!

eternal Arrived to Disney+ this month, but the production extras are yet to come. Although the content in streaming not counting deleted scenes, a new interview with the actress Lia McHugh revealed more about a moment with Eros, character of Harry Styles, which did not make it to the final version of the Marvel feature.

Previously, the actress had shared a photo of herself next to Richard Madden (Ikaris) and styles, which raised several questions, since Eros only appears at the end of the film in a scene that does not have the character of McHugh. In an interview with inverse, she explained why, telling more about how the Prince of Titan would appear:

“I didn’t actually have a scene with him,” she explained. “[A cena dele] it was a scene that was cut. It was a parallel to the first scene of us arriving on Earth. It was an alternate ending that ended up not working. We recorded on the same day [que a nossa cena], because it was practically the same. It was the same scene. They were just switching characters.”

In the version of the movie that hit theaters, Eros is introduced in one of the post-credits scenes, bringing a promise of help to the Eternals who will have to find a way to rescue their companions who were taken by the celestial Arishem. Despite being brief, the moment intrigued many by the arrival of the character, who among his many titles is presented as the brother of Thanos.

From the actress’ speech, it is not possible to know if the public will see the moment mentioned by McHugh, but it is possible that he is part of the deleted scenes featured in the movie extras. Previously, the director Chloe Zhao also commented on an alternate ending to eternal, stating that it was a darker version that was not well received, but did not mention whether the character of styles was part of the sequence.

eternal can be watched on Disney+.

Stay with: