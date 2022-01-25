Adventures in History · 75-year-old adventurer dies paddling in the Atlantic

Frenchman Jean Jacques Savin had the objective of crossing the Atlantic Ocean alone, in his rowing boat.

Pedro Paulo Furlan, supervised by Pamela Malva Published on 01/24/2022 at 20:30

On the first day of January of this year, the French Jean Jacques Savin started his journey to cross the Atlantic in his rowing canoe, the ‘Audaz’. The 75-year-old man, who was determined to “have fun with old age”, probably died between Friday, the 21st, and Saturday, the 22nd, with problems in his vessel.

During his voyage last Friday, the septuagenarian activated his distress system — two beacons on his vessel. These paraphernalia allow the team behind the expedition to Jean Jacques Savin able to retrieve it if necessary. This, however, was the traveler’s last update.

In a statement to the AFP news agency, according to coverage by the UOL news portal, Mr. Savin pointed out that they were extremely concerned over the weekend, prior to the discovery of his passing.

Unfortunately, since 12:34 pm yesterday (Friday), we have not had any contact or manifestation from you. Our concern is great, as you can imagine”, they informed.

Tragically, however, on Saturday night, the 22nd, the adventurer’s boat was found by the Portuguese nautical authorities, capsized in the Azores region and completely empty. the body of Jean Jacques Savin has not yet been found, but it is unlikely that he has survived.