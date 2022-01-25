After Alok’s positioning, Duo Sevenn counters DJ’s accusations

After Billboard magazine published a report denouncing that DJ Alok would have plagiarized about 12 songs by the duo Sevenn, formed by brothers Sean and Kevin Brauer, Alok spoke on his social networks denying the accusations and stating that the matter is part of a well-thought-out strategy. to defame him. The brothers recorded a sequence of Stories countering the lines of the DJ.

Kevin claims that Alok knew about the text since November 10 of last year and, by choice, did not respond to the message sent by Billboard. The producer rebutted one of the excerpts recorded by Alok, in which the DJ claimed to have nothing to hide. “If you have nothing to hide, why didn’t you respond to Billboard? You come on your Instagram to partially defend yourself against an impartial magazine”, he asked.

Another excerpt that draws attention is about the remix by Mick Jagger. Alok claims to have performed the vocals, but the brothers make it clear that, in fact, it was the British composer himself who sang and the DJ only has the recording saved on his computer because they sent it. The duo still decides to clarify one more point about the production they carried out: “We don’t know if Bhaskar, his brother, knew how much we were doing in the productions, because at the time of the end of 2015 until the middle of 2019 we did most of their songs,” Kevin said.

After many notes and accusations against the DJ, Kevin makes an appeal referring to his mother’s illness, who suffers from pancreatic cancer, and makes it clear that he does not want Alok to face the same situation. After Alok points out Marcos da Audio Mix as the main interested in defaming him, the member of the duo Sevenn claims that the manager was the one who reached out to them. “You wouldn’t let Marquinhos do anything with us, we couldn’t even talk to him”, he said and ended up joking and pointing to a hashtag, “#Liberaele”: “Since you don’t like him very much, let him just be our manager”.

