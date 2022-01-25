After asking to leave, Naiara tries to present BBB 22 along with Tadeu – 01/24/2022

About 24 hours after discovering that she was on the wall and suffering a lot, even warning that she would leave the program to give way to anonymous contestants, Naiara appeared much more excited on Monday’s episode of BBB 22.

And again, he was at odds with his peers — and even with the overall tone of the show, which has ranged from not eloquent to sleepy. Very talkative, he gave a speech about the reasons that led him to give up and thanked his “new friends”.

Naiara seems obsessed with starring in reality. He wants attention from everything and everyone at any cost. For this, he interrupted most of his colleagues while they participated in the game of discord. The game consisted of setting up the podium of each competitor’s dreams. The singer was not remembered for any.

But it was not begged. While other participants who were also forgotten remained silent, she rushed to justify the rejection, verbalizing that it was natural since she had asked to leave the day before.

She was so participatory throughout the episode, sort of to disguise the atmosphere she created yesterday, which seemed to postulate a vacancy as a presenter on the show along with Tadeu Schmidt — more or less like Marisa Orth and Pedro Bial did in the first weeks of the format in Brazil, of such a sad memory.

The awkward situation was the only really noteworthy moment. With the advances of “BBB do Amor” as a government project of Tiago Abravanel, I am concerned about the lack of forcefulness of such an important dynamic.

But as long as we have Naiara, at least there will be some kind of unpredictability.

