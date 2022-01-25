after considering boycott, web campaigns against Tiago Abravanel

Tiago Abravanel emerged, in the first week of BBB22, as one of the great favorites for the prize of R$ 1.5 million. However, after Naiara Azevedo’s outburst, he suggested a boycott of the discord game and came to be considered an enemy of entertainment.

With his speeches, the participant, who was being praised and loved by many fans of the reality, started to be contested. For this, several users used #foraTiago and placed it in the most commented subjects in the country. Check out some reactions.

Silvio Santos’ family is eyeing the 22nd edition of Globo’s Big Brother Brasil. This thanks to the participation of Tiago Abravanel, grandson of the communicator. In the early hours of this Sunday (23/1), the presenters of SBT Patrícia and Rebeca were surprised by the “lack of modesty” of their nephew, who took off part of his clothes during Alok’s show, at the first party of the season.

Tiago’s confinement colleagues made a circle for the brother to dance. Excited by the applause of the brothers, the artist began by taking off his vest, then his shirt and twirled the garment making sensual poses.

