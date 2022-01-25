After market failure, Corinthians hands number 9 to Roger Guedes

After not being successful in the search for a strong striker for the start of this season, Corinthians threw in the towel in the search for a number 9 and decided to hand over the number to striker Roger Guedes, who wore number 123 last season. The change would be necessary in 2022, as the club has a guaranteed spot in the Copa Libertadores and the three-digit numbering is not allowed by Conmebol, unlike what happens in competitions organized by the CBF.

In a video starring Roger Guedes, the club announced the change with a joke when asking what the value of RG is the equation ‘(1+2) x 3 = RG’. Moments later, he confirmed that the number 9 shirt will be used by the striker this season, the year in which Corinthians competes in Paulistão, Copa do Brasil, Copa Libertadores and Campeonato Brasileiro.

“Thinking about this year’s international commitments, the best 123 in history now has a new number”, wrote the Corinthians profile.

The club waited for the start of the Campeonato Paulista to inform the change. This is because the board was planning to hire a striker with international reputation and media impact. President Duilio Monteiro Alves consulted the situation of Uruguayan Edinson Cavani and even offered a salary of R$ 1.4 million to Diego Alves, who recently left Atlético-MG.

Corinthians is still in the market in search of the long-awaited reinforcement. However, the trend is that the club will only hire in the second half as the ball market will be slow in the coming months.