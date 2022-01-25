After several attempts, NVIDIA must give up on the purchase of ARM [RUMOR]

Announced in 2020, the acquisition is being questioned by regulators

Officially announced in September 2020, NVIDIA’s acquisition of ARM may not end up happening. According to Bloomberg News reports, the GPU maker is considering giving up the $40 billion deal in response to barriers imposed by regulators and criticism from competitors.

The report claims that NVIDIA hopes the deal will not be approved and that the SoftBank, the current owner of ARM, began preparations to make the processor maker’s initial public offering (IPO). By making the organization’s shares available on the market, the Japanese conglomerate would have another way to hand over the company’s command to another interested party.

Publicly, both NVIDIA and SoftBank say they are committed to the negotiations, and even behind the scenes a decision to leave the business remains elusive. Among the elements that make selling ARM difficult is the fact that it is one of the main references in the world in chip design, especially for the mobile universe.

NVIDIA acquisition of ARM worries regulators

Another factor that has worried regulators is the fact that ARM has built its reputation by adopting a neutral market stance. A purchase by NVIDIA can change this scenario, gradually causing the company’s competitors to find themselves left out or unable to gain access to new generations of chips.



– Continues after advertising –

The acquisition has faced Blockades in the European Union, United Kingdom and United States, and will also have to deal with resistance from the Chinese government. Even if the GPU maker is successful in allaying regulators’ concerns, the process can take months to complete — which may make her consider it more advantageous to give up the deal.

NVIDIA claims that the purchase of ARM will be advantageous for the console market, which should witness increased competition. Company representatives also stated that rivals Intel and AMD are competent and well-established names in the market and that they would not be under threat if the acquisition were approved.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: The Verge Source: Bloomberg News