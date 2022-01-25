Aliansce Sonae’s (ALSO3) bid for brMalls (BRML3) could turn into a hostile takeover, says Ágora; understand why – Money Times

The offer of Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) for a potential business combination with brMalls (BRML3) can turn into a hostile takeover (that is, when one party buys another that has its capital dispersed on the stock exchange without going through the negotiation process), says the Agora Investments.

In a material fact released this Monday (24), brMalls reported that the Canadian pension fund Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), which holds a 23% stake in Aliansce, obtained 5.76% of the company’s outstanding shares. .

brMalls highlighted in the document that CPPIB is a shareholder in the controlling block of Aliansce.

According to Agora, the acquisition of a stake in CPPIB can be seen as an attempt to retain a much higher bid.

The broker does not rule out, however, an adjustment to Aliansce’s original offer that would still make the merger a “win-win” arrangement (currently, the BRML3/ALSO3 ratio is trading 9.6% above the BRML3/ALSO3 ratio). swap proposal).

“For ALSO, the premium being paid could unlock much greater value in synergies, visibility and equity liquidity, which should help close the significant valuation gap in which equities currently trade with their peers. For BRML, incorporating ALSO’s assets at a relative discount and still receiving a 20% cash yield seems like a good proposition, which can still be followed by the full potential of synergies”, evaluates the broker.

Disclaimer

THE Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation.