Amazon Prime: New Releases of the Week (January 24-30)

Each week, Olhar Digital presents the week’s Amazon Prime Video releases. And the end of January will bring some super productions to the platform, such as the arrival of ‘Matrix Resurrections’ to the Prime Video store, ‘Mundo em Chaos’ with Tom Holland and the original animated series, ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’. Read more: publicity Wednesday – 1/26 Black Mafia Family – Season 1 (via STARZPLAY) Series | Crime | Year of production: 2021 (USA) “BMF” tells the story of the two brothers who created the “Black Mafia Family”, the most prominent drug trafficking network in American history.

Friday – 1/28 Matrix Resurrections (SHOP) Movie | Science Fiction | Action | Year of production: 2021 (USA) “In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once again. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever before.”

world in chaos Movie | Science Fiction | Adventure | Year of production: 2021 (USA) In the not-too-distant future, in a world where women have disappeared and men have been affected by “noise” – a force that makes their thoughts audible – Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) meets Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious young woman who has landed on your planet. With Viola in danger, Todd vows to protect her and put her out of harm’s way. To save her, Todd will have to control her “noise”, discover her own strength and uncover all the dark secrets that her planet and her community hold.

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 1 Original Series | Adventure | Animation | Year of production: 2022 (USA) The Legend of Vox Machina, Prime Video’s original animated series, follows the group of misfits Vox Machina, a team of unlikely heroes who enjoy drinking and fighting. They are tasked with saving the kingdom of Exandria from a deadly threat that uses occult and dark magic. Along the way, they’ll face off against a variety of powerful enemies, testing not only their skills in battle, but also their bond as a group.

