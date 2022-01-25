Amazonas has a reduction in Influenza and an increase in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Manaus/AM- Amazonas showed a reduction in the number of Influenza cases and an increase in the circulation of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The epidemiological analysis of the Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS) is from November to January 15, 2022.

According to the bulletin, 1,307 cases of Influenza were laboratory confirmed from the analysis of 14,846 samples, collected between October 31, 2021 and January 15, 2022 and from health units in the State and processed at the Central Public Health Laboratory of Amazonas. (Lacen-AM). All cases were confirmed for Influenza A, with emphasis on 82% (1,072) of Influenza A (H3N2).

Of the 1,307 cases of Influenza A, 78% (1,017) are residents of Manaus, 20% (257) of 35 municipalities in the interior of the State and 3% (33) were reported in Amazonas, but are residents of other Brazilian states. Since the beginning of the seasonal period for respiratory viruses, which started in November 2021 and continues until May 2022, the highest occurrence of cases was recorded between December 12 and 18 of last year, with 385 cases of Influenza A.

The increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases has been observed since December 19, 2021. Of the total samples analyzed (14,846), 1,154 were positive for other respiratory viruses. Of these (1,154), 25% are cases of RSV.

Among the other viruses identified in the samples processed at Lacen-AM are: Rhinovirus, Bocavirus, Metapneumovirus, Coronavirus/Seasonal, Parainfluenza, Adenovirus and Enterovirus.

Influenza Scenario – Among the municipalities in Amazonas with the most confirmed cases of Influenza A are: Manaus (1,017), Tefé (113), Manicoré (24), Eirunepé (17), Manacapuru (14), São Paulo de Olivença (10) ), Itacoatiara (9), Jutaí (9), Rio Preto da Eva (7) and Iranduba (6).

There were also 9 deaths from Influenza A, 8 from Influenza A (H3N2) and 1 from Influenza A (not subtyped). Among the deaths, 6 had at least one risk factor, such as hypertension and diabetes.