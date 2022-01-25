AMD RDNA2 Xclipse 920 GPU from the Exynos 2200 may be the best in mobile games

New OpenCL Test Reveals Overheating Issues Resolved

Since June of last year the Samsung and OMG are working together to develop the Xclipse 920 GPU based on RDNA 2, which will be equipped on smartphones Galaxy S22. However, the companies’ new graphics card had been suffering from overheating problems recently and had a lower performance than Qualcomm Adreno 730, but it appears that this has been resolved by the companies, with a new benchmark pointing out that the new Xclipse may be the best GPU for smartphone gaming.

Initially, several tests indicated that the new chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was handily surpassing the video performance of the South Korean giant’s model. But a new device called the ‘SM-S908B‘, with 8GB of RAM and running Android 12, performed the benchmark in OpenCL of Geekbench and took the lead.

This mysterious smartphone from Samsung has the serial number of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which will come with the company’s best hardware with the Exynos 2200. the GPU Xclipse 920 of the device managed to reach a score of 9,143 on the website, for comparison, the Motorola XT2201-2, which comes with the new Adreno 730, reached a score of 6,199.



Credits: Reproduction / WCCFTech

With this, for the first time, a model of the new series Galaxy S22 is showing superior performance to new generation Android devices, however some points still worry about the new GPU. What is particularly striking is that the Xclipse 920 GPU is operating at just 555MHz, which is quite low compared to the 1.30GHz that was expected from the model.



Of course the Samsung you can only test your graphics card at a reduced frequency. But it is worth remembering that in the tests carried out previously the GPU was suffering from overheating and loss of performance operating at 1.29 GHz.

Apparently the Samsung and OMG are also changing the design of the CPU, which features an 8+8 cluster instead of the 1+3+4 tri-cluster that was revealed along with the SoC. One of the reasons this happened is supposedly just a single core Cortex-X2 is being highly inefficient and generating overheating, consequently causing the chip to lose performance.



Credits: Samsung Disclosure

Another detail about the company’s GPU is that it is running with 4GB of memory, but it is not clear if they are dedicated memories or shared with RAM. In any case, we will only know the truth about the new GPU Xclipse 920 of Exynos 2200 at the beginning of next month, when the Samsung will reveal the new smartphones of the series Galaxy 2200.

Source: Connected World, WCCFTech