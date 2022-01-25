“An absurdity”; Fábio Sormani gets angry, ‘doesn’t keep quiet’ and harshly criticizes the FPF

THE Paulista Football Federation decided to hold the final of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup at the Allianz Parque stadium, home of the palm trees, which bothered Santos who manifested itself through an official note. Traditionally, the decision is made at Pacaembu, which is under construction. How do you determine the status of São Paulo, the derby will have a single crowd, that is, only people from Palmeiras.

the journalist Fábio Sormani spared no criticism of the federation over the decision of the Sao Paulo Cup during the program ‘football 90‘: “(…) Regarding playing for Allianz, this is nothing more than a demonstration that the federation mocks and disdains Santos because of his weakness. I just wrote this on my blog here on the ESPN website saying this. In the last 5 São Paulo championships, counting the games against big teams, there were 17 matches. Santos played six at home and 11 away. An absurdity. An imbalance. If it’s 17, you divide by two. Ah, it’s not divisible, it’s ok, you put one more game there, here and there’s no problem. Now, 11 to 6 is a lot”.

“Now do you know why this happens? Because playing at Vila Belmiro doesn’t make money. Is it better for you to play in the stadium for 40,000 people or in the stadium for 16,000 people? Don’t forget that the federation retains 5% of gross income. So, is it better for you to play a game on the big field or a small field? Santos became smaller when he decided to play in Vila Belmiro. Santos became smaller when he left São Paulo. Santos never needed Vila Belmiro to be big. His great titles were outside Vila Belmiro (…)”, concluded.

THE Alvinegro Praiano issued a note repudiating the situation: “Santos FC regrets and repudiates the decision of the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) to mark the final of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, this Tuesday (25/01) for Allianz Parque. Peixe considers that such a decision, which in the competition regulations is under the responsibility of the FPF Competitions Department, privileges the other finalist and does not comply with the principle of isonomy”.

According to the note issued by the FPF, the game was scheduled for 10 am by ‘reason for safety‘, not coinciding with the departure of the Corinthians Against the railway at Neo Química Arena, valid for Paulista, also on Tuesday (25), but at 9 pm.