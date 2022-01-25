Anac authorizes drone deliveries, path to delivery revolution

Drone manufactured by Speedbird Aero was authorized to carry out commercial deliveries: it is the first authorization of its kind granted in Brazil| Photo: Anac Publicity

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) enabled the first drone in Brazil designed to deliver product orders. Tests with the DLV-1 NEO were carried out in São José dos Campos (SP) and in Aracaju (SE), where the operational fire test took place and everything went well.

The drone can fly within a three-kilometer radius limit and this is already out of the controller’s view. It has six rotors and the capacity to carry up to 2.5 kilos, within the height range in which it is allowed to fly by Anac. The equipment cannot fly above people’s heads nor produce electromagnetic interference. In addition, care must be taken with the weather as well.

But it is the beginning of a new robotic delivery system here in Brazil, something they are already doing in the United States.

Attack on Ibama

Two IBAMA helicopters parked at the Aeroclube de Manaus were the target of fire attacks. One of them is unusable. It’s a Bell model worth around $5 million. Everything points to an arson attack, in retaliation for the burning of mining rafts on the Madeira River.

131 ferries were learned or burned, including using IBAMA helicopters, Federal Police, etc. in recent months. Many of these ferries, practically the majority, were also the residence of the garimpeiro’s family and they lost everything.

It is violence generating violence in the Amazon. And violence between Brazilians is everything we don’t want and what the enemies of the Amazon, who are watching, want. It’s time for both sides to look inward and know how to find solutions for this.

And obviously there are solutions, because they are Brazilians. Some complying with the law, and others surviving with the riches of the Amazonian soil, including Indians. Whenever there are garimpos in reserve, there is a partnership between Indians and garimpeiros.

It’s time for us to think about it. If it was a reaction, it’s something very serious, something that shakes all of us.

bad example

The mayor of Quedas do Iguaçu, in the interior of Paraná, Élcio Jaime (PSD), became involved in a controversy. He took a vacation, went to the coast and was driving a car after drinking. It hit a motorcycle and the rider had to be taken to the hospital. He was approached by the police, did not blow the breathalyzer properly, distracted the police and was taken to the police station. He also distracted the civil police and ended up in public jail. He was only released later, when bail was established.

The judge sent him back home and he couldn’t leave the county for eight days. Nor can he enter an establishment that sells alcoholic beverages for a year and will still respond to a lawsuit for bodily injury to the motorcyclist, contempt of authority in relation to two police institutions and for the crime of being drunk at the wheel.

It was his downfall. I think out of shame it was time for Jaime to resign.