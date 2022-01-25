ANALYSIS: Rainbow Six Extraction is the type of game that matches Game Pass

Rainbow Six Extraction is a very fun game, but it depends on what expectations you have for it. If you are thinking of a “triple A” game with content that will hold you for hundreds of hours or more, I warn you that frustration is what awaits you. Now, if you download the game with the “look at this one that appeared in Game Pass” spirit and play some sporadic rounds with friends or even alone, it can, yes, be a good choice.

Extraction stands out for its more cadenced and tactical proposal

I liked the game because it meets a very specific demand of mine: a more paced, very tactical and challenging FPS. No sliding into the environment, shooting all enemies while running the map at a frenetic pace. Extraction is a “Doom in reverse”, where you need to meticulously “drone” the environment, mark enemies, eliminate priority targets and, if things go wrong, be even more organized to retreat or advance as quickly as possible while spending the least amount of time. resources or preserving agents’ maximum health points.

The game starts from the operator base of Rainbow Six Siege, but it is not necessary to have played Siege to enjoy it. There are certainly benefits of having played the competitive game before falling into Extraction, such as knowing the abilities of each of the agents, in addition to being familiar with Siege’s mechanics and gameplay.

Siege’s gameplay is very well used in this game

And, for me, this is the highlight of the game. With all the gameplay elements “ported” from Siege to Extraction, the game has a robust and complex gameplay, full of possibilities for strategies, whether with more offensive weapons, support or even resources such as destroying parts of the map to have more positioning. tactics or open new routes. On top of that, he got some engine upgrades, which is noticeable especially in the game’s good graphics.

Players go on missions with up to three people on raids across maps taken over by aliens. The objectives on the map, spawn and extraction points, placement and enemy types are generated randomly, making each round different from the previous one. Upon successfully completing or even failing the map mission, players can request the extraction of the field, ending the mission, or advancing to the next part of the map.



This extraction mechanism is the soul of the game and responsible for the most exciting elements of the title. Players keep the ammo and health of the previous part, that is, bad results in the previous part can totally derail the accomplishment of the next mission. In this case, players constantly need to take stock of opportunity, deciding whether it’s worth moving on to the next mission – which will bring bigger rewards – or whether it’s better to head to the extraction zone.

The need to balance risk versus opportunity throughout the mission is the most exciting and fun element of Extraction.

In addition to greatly reducing accumulated experience, agents who die in action become DEA (Missing In Action), and are unavailable to the player until they perform the rescue in another raid. This element is what adds excitement to rounds, especially if you’re about to lose one of your best agents both in accumulated experience and in the usefulness of the gadgets he has. It also creates situations in which the other players can decide whether to go there to pick up the friend who fell, and thus avoid becoming DEA, or if it is better to ask for the extraction and prevent another agent from becoming unavailable.

Despite all this, the mechanism of generating random phases has its limitations. After a few incursions, even with randomized objectives and enemies, the game starts to get repetitive. That’s because exploring the map is part of the challenge, and as you master it, it becomes less interesting. There are a total of 13 different objectives and 12 maps, so eventually it starts to get repetitive when you play enough rounds to exhaust the novelties that this arrangement is capable of generating.

The gameplay is very satisfying for those who like to be meticulous. By scouting the map and marking the positioning of enemies, you greatly increase the chance of killing more aliens without them alerting others. This greatly rewards the player for reducing the risk of losing health in clashes and saving resources such as ammo.

After a while the game stops introducing new features, even randomizing the elements within the level

Speaking of aliens, if you alert the nest, things get very complicated. In addition to the aliens all converging on their position, hives begin to manufacture new enemies incessantly. This creates room for a critical decision: flee and ask for extraction, or fast-forward and destroy the hives, this being the only way to end the endlessly replenished hordes.



These decisions involve critical communication between players, and at this point it’s easy for the entire experience to lose depending on who your allies are. It is definitely necessary to play with other players who enjoy this cadenced and tactical experience, otherwise the game can get frustrating for everyone quickly, with failure after failure.

One element that I disliked was the loss of the opportunity to expand on Rainbow Six’s lore. Even Siege PvP, which doesn’t have that much space for it, still has character descriptions and even indications of their relationship. Extraction was the perfect time to delve into this, but the game is restricted to very short cutscenes and very superficial work on operators. The plot is also there just to give minimal support to the gameplay, and it’s pretty uninteresting.

Extraction missed the chance to delve deeper into Rainbow Six Agent lore

With little plot, Rainbow Six Extraction relies exclusively on the quality of the gameplay, and that’s enough for the game, in my opinion. The gameplay is quite satisfying, especially in the risk and benefit decisions of each raid, and the variety of maps and challenges is enough for several hours of gameplay before losing the novelty factor.

But that doesn’t seem like enough to justify buying the full game. The R$ 150 on the multiple platforms on which it is present are a little more attractive considering the Buddy Pass, which makes it possible to invite two more friends to have access to the full game for 14 days. During this period, you can even exhaust the contents, playing with a certain frequency. But it is in Game Pass that this game has its greatest potential. Without the commitment of bringing content to those who paid a full price for a game and being more like a game to have fun sometimes with friends or even alone – I really enjoyed playing solo, the game works well that way too – it can yes be very fun.

Rainbow Six Extraction is available on PC, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, Playstation 4 and 5, and on streaming platforms Google Stadia and Amazon Luna. It will also be available on Game Pass at launch.